Has HORNBACH Baumarkt AG's (HMSE:HBM) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

HORNBACH Baumarkt (HMSE:HBM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.8% over the last month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study HORNBACH Baumarkt's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HORNBACH Baumarkt is:

2.2% = €44m ÷ €2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of HORNBACH Baumarkt's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is quite clear that HORNBACH Baumarkt's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 3.7%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, the moderate 14% net income growth seen by HORNBACH Baumarkt over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that HORNBACH Baumarkt's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 0.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is HORNBACH Baumarkt fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is HORNBACH Baumarkt Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In HORNBACH Baumarkt's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 19% (or a retention ratio of 81%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, HORNBACH Baumarkt has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like HORNBACH Baumarkt has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for HORNBACH Baumarkt by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

