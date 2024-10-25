Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

Net Interest Margin: Increased by 2 basis points to 2.66% in Q3.

Average Loan Growth: 10% annualized increase from the linked quarter.

Commercial Loan Growth: $9.5 million increase, representing 1.3% annualized growth.

Consumer Loan Decrease: $43 million decrease in consumer loans.

Mortgage Portfolio Growth: $3 million increase, representing 2% annualized growth.

Nonperforming Loans: Increased to $24.4 million, representing 51 basis points of total loans.

Net Charge Offs: $375,000 for the third quarter, representing 3 basis points on an annualized basis.

Allowance for Credit Losses: Increased by approximately $700,000 to $52.9 million, with an allowance to loan ratio of 1.10%.

Non Interest Income: $11.5 million, above the guidance range for the quarter.

Expected Net Interest Margin Expansion: 15 to 20 basis points in Q4 from the 2.66% reported in Q3.

Expected Q4 Expenses: Approximately $42 million, with several non-recurring items.

Effective Tax Rate for 2025: Expected to be in the range of 10% to 12%.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) reported positive net income growth for the third quarter of 2024, driven by expansion in net interest income and fee income.

The company achieved a solid average loan growth of 10% annualized, primarily in commercial and mortgage loans.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) maintained excellent credit quality with low past dues and nonperforming loan ratios.

The deposit portfolio showed stability and growth, particularly in core noninterest-bearing balances.

Strategic actions in the fourth quarter are expected to improve long-term shareholder value and operating performance in 2025.

Negative Points

The quarter reflected slightly elevated expenses, which are expected to normalize as the company approaches 2025.

Nonperforming loans increased in the quarter, primarily due to a few larger loans, although they are expected to resolve.

The indirect auto loan portfolio continued to decline, impacting overall loan growth.

The company anticipates a modest reduction in fee income in the fourth quarter due to seasonal declines in mortgage activity.

The fourth quarter results are expected to be 'noisy' due to strategic actions, impacting clarity on some financial metrics.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on where the net interest margin (NIM) might settle in 2025 and the expected benefits from potential Fed rate cuts? A: John Stewart, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, explained that while a specific landing point for 2025 wasn't provided, several factors are expected to favorably impact the NIM. These include continued positive shifts in the earning asset mix, modest benefits from rate cuts, and the strategic placement of cash into higher-yielding assets. Additionally, the paydown of borrowings in early 2025 is expected to positively influence the margin.

