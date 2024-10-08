Hor Kew (SGX:BBP) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hor Kew's (SGX:BBP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hor Kew, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = S$7.2m ÷ (S$154m - S$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Hor Kew has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 11%.

View our latest analysis for Hor Kew

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hor Kew's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Hor Kew.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hor Kew Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Hor Kew is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 6.9%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Hor Kew has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Story continues

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 33%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Hor Kew's ROCE

To sum it up, Hor Kew is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 226% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Hor Kew does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hor Kew that you might be interested in.

While Hor Kew may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.