Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad (KLSE:HLFG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad (KLSE:HLFG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of November to MYR0.36. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.8%, which is below the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad

Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad's payout ratio sits at 19%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.6%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 18% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.36 total annually to MYR0.54. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.