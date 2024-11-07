Hong Kong stocks erase losses on bets Beijing to boost stimulus to counter Trump policies

Hong Kong stocks advanced, erasing earlier losses, on speculation Beijing will boost and front load its fiscal stimulus plan to counter any backlash from US policies on Chinese exports in Donald Trump's second term as president.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 per cent to 20,776 at the local noon trading break, while the Tech Index strengthened 1 per cent. The CSI 300 Index gained 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.9 per cent.

Chinese stocks earlier fell, mirroring the 1.8 per cent overnight slump in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index in New York, in reaction to Trump's election victory.

Hotpot chain Haidilao surged 7.2 per cent to HK$17.58 while brewer China Resources Beer advanced 6.3 per cent to HK$31.35. Sportswear maker Li Ning jumped 6 per cent to HK$17.68 and Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment added 4.3 per cent to HK$36.10.

Trump beat Democrat Kamala Harris to become America's 47th president and start his second term in the White House. He had campaigned to impose as high as 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods. Analysts said he could further restrict US investments in Chinese industries to protect US manufacturers.

"For China, the direct earnings impact from higher tariffs is likely to be limited" given more than 85 per cent of the revenue among 700-odd members of the MSCI CHina Index comes from mainland China, said Tai Hui, Asia-Pacific chief market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. "Beijing's fiscal and monetary policies could offer some offset."

Stocks fell earlier, led by electric vehicle makers, on US tariff concerns. BYD retreated 1.8 per cent to HK$278, while Nio dropped 1.4 per cent to HK$39.70. Other notable losers include Midea Group, the world' biggest white-good exporters, which fell 2.3 per cent to HK$69.25, and Link Reit which dropped 4.2 per cent to HK$36.45.

The standing committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, will conclude its meeting on Friday. Many economists expect a big fiscal spending plan to offset Trump's hawkish agenda towards China, with forecasts ranging from 2 trillion yuan (US$280 billion) to 10 trillion yuan.

"China will need more domestic stimulus to restart the economy. Business models based on government subsidies will need to review sales targets while developing economies will not benefit from increased US support," Colin Graham, co-head of sustainable multi asset solutions at Robeco, said in a note on Thursday.

