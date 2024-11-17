How a Hong Kong start-up's AI-powered smart bin plans to tackle recycling

Green AI Technology, the first company in Hong Kong to develop an artificial intelligence-driven waste sorting system, will launch a smart collection bin early next year that could help boost recycling in the city.

The Hong Kong Productivity Council-backed start-up said the smart bins would be initially targeted at owners and tenants of shopping centres, hotels and commercial buildings, many of which are owned by listed companies.

Hong Kong stock exchange rules require companies to disclose data on waste generated from their operations and set targets to reduce them as part of their sustainability reporting.

"These companies need to know the composition of their waste for reporting purposes, which isn't possible with traditional bins," said Cola Lam, co-founder and CEO. "Smart bins enable accurate waste segregation and enhance the value of the waste collected for recycling."

Green AI was spun off in June last year from Hong Kong Productivity Council's Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre. Photo: Hong Kong Productivity Council

Green AI said it was working with potential customers to test its sorting bins, which are equipped with scanners and conveyor belts, allowing each piece to be separately deposited into four containers - plastic bottles, aluminium cans, drinks cartons and general waste.

The bins are also equipped with a digital scale to weigh the waste, and can compress it to maximise storage capacity.

According to the Environment Protection Department's (EPD) latest report, the city's overall solid waste recovery rate was 32 per cent in 2022, compared with 31 per cent in 2021.

Some 420,000 tonnes of waste were recovered for recycling, an increase of more than 50 per cent from 2021, reflecting strengthened recovery measures and improved performance of the local recycling industry, the report said.

The EPD aims to boost the recovery rate to 40 to 45 per cent by 2035 by implementing a waste-charging scheme and mandatory producers' liability programmes for five categories of waste, including plastic drink containers and drinks cartons.

The charging scheme was shelved after repeated delays because of problems with the implementation. Legislation will be tabled next year to introduce liability schemes to force drink manufacturers, distributors and consumers to share the costs for collection, recycling and disposal.

