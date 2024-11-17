How a Hong Kong start-up's AI-powered smart bin plans to tackle recycling

Green AI Technology, the first company in Hong Kong to develop an artificial intelligence-driven waste sorting system, will launch a smart collection bin early next year that could help boost recycling in the city.
The Hong Kong Productivity Council-backed start-up said the smart bins would be initially targeted at owners and tenants of shopping centres, hotels and commercial buildings, many of which are owned by listed companies.
Hong Kong stock exchange rules require companies to disclose data on waste generated from their operations and set targets to reduce them as part of their sustainability reporting.
"These companies need to know the composition of their waste for reporting purposes, which isn't possible with traditional bins," said Cola Lam, co-founder and CEO. "Smart bins enable accurate waste segregation and enhance the value of the waste collected for recycling."
Green AI was spun off in June last year from Hong Kong Productivity Council's Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre. Photo: Hong Kong Productivity Council alt=Green AI was spun off in June last year from Hong Kong Productivity Council's Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre. Photo: Hong Kong Productivity Council>
Green AI said it was working with potential customers to test its sorting bins, which are equipped with scanners and conveyor belts, allowing each piece to be separately deposited into four containers - plastic bottles, aluminium cans, drinks cartons and general waste.
The bins are also equipped with a digital scale to weigh the waste, and can compress it to maximise storage capacity.
According to the Environment Protection Department's (EPD) latest report, the city's overall solid waste recovery rate was 32 per cent in 2022, compared with 31 per cent in 2021.
Some 420,000 tonnes of waste were recovered for recycling, an increase of more than 50 per cent from 2021, reflecting strengthened recovery measures and improved performance of the local recycling industry, the report said.
The EPD aims to boost the recovery rate to 40 to 45 per cent by 2035 by implementing a waste-charging scheme and mandatory producers' liability programmes for five categories of waste, including plastic drink containers and drinks cartons.
The charging scheme was shelved after repeated delays because of problems with the implementation. Legislation will be tabled next year to introduce liability schemes to force drink manufacturers, distributors and consumers to share the costs for collection, recycling and disposal.
Hong Kong is well behind European countries like Germany where 60 to 70 per cent of waste is recovered for recycling, according to Lam.
"We have participated in various exhibitions and many potential customers have asked about the price, delivery lead-time, possibility of a trial period and the level of customisation to better meet their needs," Lam said.
Green AI was spun off in June last year from the Hong Kong Productivity Council's Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre. Majority owned by employees, the start-up is a tenant of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok.
Lam is also the head of operations and robotics at the centre, part of the government's InnoHK initiative aimed at transforming the city into an innovation powerhouse through collaborations with global institutions.
For the post-collection recycling market, Green AI has developed an AI-driven waste sorting machine. It recently sold a unit to a local recycling firm and is in talks with others on automating manual sorting operations.
The company has filed patent applications for two intellectual property rights in Hong Kong and mainland China for the technology, which has helped it develop a database with 500,000 pieces of data on 40 categories of waste to facilitate sorting.
"Currently, most AI cameras can detect and differentiate waste packaging by their appearance based on colour, size and brands, but they can't categorise them by material," Lam said. "We integrate additional sensors into AI cameras to enable fine-sorting by material."
