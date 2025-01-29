Honda recalls 295,000 vehicles due to software error that could cause engine to lose power

Honda is recalling about 295,000 vehicles in the United States due to a software error in the fuel injection electronic control unit that may cause the engine to stall or lose power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker said in a news release Wednesday that due to improper programming of the fuel injection electronic control unit, "sudden changes in the throttle could illuminate the check engine light and cause the engine to lose drive power, hesitate and/or stall," increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

What Honda models are affected?

The recall affects certain 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles, according to the NHTSA.

What to do if you are impacted by the recall

Honda said registered owners of all affected models will be contacted by mail in March and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer to update the FI-ECU software free of charge.

Owners may contact Honda's customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are EL1 and AL0. Owners may also contact the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to nhtsa.gov.

