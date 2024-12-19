Honda and Nissan, once rivals, are talking about merging — and Nissan investors are thrilled

Honda and Nissan are negotiating a possible merger. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Nissan's stock surged after reports it was negotiating a possible merger with Honda.

When local markets closed Wednesday, Nissan's stock was nearly 24% higher, while Honda's was down 3%.

The companies hope a merger could help them take on Tesla and Chinese EV makers, Nikkei reported.

Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported the possible merger on Tuesday, saying the companies hoped to become more competitive in the EV space.

The companies are in talks to set up an umbrella holding company to facilitate a merger, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.

Nissan's shares were nearly 24% higher when local markets closed on Wednesday. Honda investors seemed less thrilled, with the company's shares closing 3% lower.

The merger could also include another automaker: Mitsubishi Motors, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Nissan is Mitsubishi's largest shareholder.

"The contents of the report is not something that has been announced by our company. Nothing has been decided at the moment," Mitsubishi said in a statement to BI.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the parent company of Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn had approached Nissan to take a controlling stake in the automaker.

"The content of the reports that Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors are considering a business integration is not based on an announcement from our company," a Nissan spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider on Wednesday.

"As announced in March and August, Nissan, Honda and MMC are considering various possibilities for future collaboration including the content of the report, but no decisions have been made. If there are any updates, we will inform all stakeholders at the appropriate time," the statement added.

A spokesperson for Honda gave a similar statement to BI on Tuesday.

Representatives for Foxconn did not respond to requests for comment from BI.

The uptick in Nissan's stock follows a particularly difficult year for the car company. Amid falling profits and decreased sales, Nissan slashed its workforce by 9,000 jobs globally in November in an effort to reduce costs. Nissan's shares are down nearly 25% this year. Honda's stock is down by over 15% this year.

Nissan fell behind China

Like Toyota and Honda, Nissan has come under pressure from Chinese EV makers.

