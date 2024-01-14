Homeritz Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:HOMERIZ) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 22% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Homeritz Corporation Berhad is RM0.41 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.52 suggests Homeritz Corporation Berhad is potentially 28% overvalued

Homeritz Corporation Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -131%

How far off is Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM23.7m RM20.6m RM18.9m RM18.1m RM17.7m RM17.6m RM17.7m RM18.0m RM18.4m RM18.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -20.30% Est @ -13.14% Est @ -8.13% Est @ -4.63% Est @ -2.18% Est @ -0.46% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.59% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM21.2 RM16.5 RM13.6 RM11.6 RM10.1 RM9.0 RM8.1 RM7.4 RM6.7 RM6.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM110m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM19m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM237m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM237m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM78m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM188m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

KLSE:HOMERIZ Discounted Cash Flow January 14th 2024

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Homeritz Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.209. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Homeritz Corporation Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Durables market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HOMERIZ.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Homeritz Corporation Berhad, we've put together three additional items you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Homeritz Corporation Berhad that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does HOMERIZ's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

