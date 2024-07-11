Homeowners would ‘welcome relief’ from interest rate cuts, says Reeves

The Chancellor was speaking after the UK economy grew faster than expected and the pound rose to a one-year high - Jonathan Brady/ REUTERS

Rachel Reeves said homeowners will welcome the prospect of Bank of England cutting interest rates, as she claimed the move would provide “relief” for millions of borrowers.

The Chancellor was speaking after official figures showed the economy grew at twice the pace predicted by economists in May, sending the pound to a one-year high in an early boost for the Labour government.

While Ms Reeves insisted the Bank was “rightly independent”, the former Threadneedle Street economist added that lower borrowing costs will help people “struggling” to pay their mortgage.

Roughly three million households will see their mortgage payments rise over the next two years by an average of £180 a month.

Asked whether the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should reduce rates from a 16-year high of 5.25pc at their next meeting in August, Ms Reeves said: “Of course, I know that many people who have been struggling with higher mortgage rates after the Conservatives’ mini-budget just under two years ago would welcome some relief with lower mortgage costs.”

Ms Reeves was speaking after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded by 0.4pc in May, following zero growth in April.

Statisticians suggested the momentum was likely to continue, with a range of closely-watched surveys suggesting British businesses were more optimistic than their counterparts in Germany, Japan and the US.

The figures boosted the pound, which rallied against the dollar after separate US data showed inflation in the world’s biggest economy fell faster than expected in June.

US inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), eased to 3pc in June, from 3.3pc in May, according to the US Labor Department. The value of sterling briefly touched $1.2950 against the dollar before easing back.

Economists at Goldman, JP Morgan and Societe Generale all believe the currency will hit $1.30, with Goldman predicting it will reach the milestone within weeks.

Shahab Jalinoos, global head of FX research at UBS, said sterling was likely to remain at €1.19 against the euro.

He said: “We think the pound should finally see the tide of structural flows move in its favour for the first time in the post-Brexit-vote era.

“The UK now has arguably the most stable government in the G7 over the next five years, due to the size of the majority.”

Ms Reeves’ intervention comes just hours after two Bank policymakers suggested they were unlikely to vote for rate cuts in August. Huw Pill, its chief economist, warned that underlying inflation remained uncomfortably high.