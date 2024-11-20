Homeowners face £500 hit after Reeves drives up inflation

Homeowners face a hit equal to £500 a year from higher interest rates after top economists warned that a jump in inflation would be made worse by Rachel Reeves’s Budget.
Mortgage rates are expected to rise steadily over the next six months, according to analysis by Pantheon Macroeconomics, in part because of the Chancellor’s record tax raid.
It came after data showed that inflation was back above the Bank of England’s target to last month, at 2.3pc last month.
Mortgage rates have already risen since Ms Reeves announced her plans to ramp up spending and borrowing, which add to price pressures in the economy.
At the same time retailers have warned that the Chancellor’s tax raid on businesses through higher National Insurance contributions, and the extra costs of the rising minimum wage, will also push up prices charged by businesses.
As a result the Bank of England is expected to keep borrowing costs higher for longer in an effort to combat the resulting rise in inflation, which in turn hits families with a mortgage.
Robert Wood, of Pantheon, said that the typical rate on a two-year fix for a borrower with a 25pc deposit fell from 5.19pc to 4.41pc between June and November. But around half of that improvement is set to be wiped out in the coming months.
Mr Wood said: “Mortgage rates will likely rise back to 4.8pc in the next three to six months as market repricing of Bank Rate expectations after the Budget feeds through to household borrowing costs.”
That rise of 0.4 percentage points is equivalent to around £40 per month for a typical homeowner, or almost £500 per year, according to figures from industry group UK Finance.
Mr Wood said: “Markets expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates slower than they did a couple of months ago.
“That reflects the extra borrowing in the Budget, the risk from Donald Trump’s potential tariff hikes and tax cuts, and continued stubborn services [inflation] and wage growth in the UK.”
The rise in borrowing costs is embarrassing for Sir Keir Starmer, who promised to keep mortgage rates low as recently as last month.
In the Daily Mirror, the Prime Minister wrote: “There will be no return to the chaos that sent mortgages soaring when the Tories let borrowing get out of control.”
Two-year swap rates in financial markets, on which banks base mortgages, have risen by just over half a percentage point in two months, from a low of under 3.75pc in September to a little above 4.25pc now.
Consumer prices in October were up 2.3pc on the year, according to the Office for National Statistics, a jump from September’s rate of 1.7pc as energy prices took the headline rate of inflation back above the Bank of England’s 2pc target.
The Bank is particularly worried about services prices, which are still rising at 5pc per year, and average wages, which were up by 4.8pc on the year in the latest data.
Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s Governor, this week said he was closely watching the impact of the Budget, as businesses can either absorb the cost of higher National Insurance bills in the form of lower profits, or pass it on in higher prices to customers, lower wages to staff or lower employment levels.
As a result, he indicated the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would have to be cautious when it comes to cutting rates.
“There are different ways in which the increase in employer National Insurance contributions announced in the autumn Budget could play out in the economy,” he told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee this week.
“A gradual approach to removing monetary policy restraint will help us to observe how this plays out, along with other risks to the inflation outlook.”
So far, the MPC – which Mr Bailey chairs – has cut interest rates twice, taking the base rate from 5.25pc to 4.75pc.
Andrew Wishart, economist at Berenberg Bank, predicts that sustained inflation and pay growth will stop the MPC cutting below 4.25pc next year.
He said: “The stickier parts of inflation already are the sectors most reliant on low-wage labour. Pay growth is now being driven by those towards the bottom of the pay distribution, and given another 6.7pc increase in the minimum wage from April and the NI increase, that is only going to continue.”
Given a rise in spending by households and by the Government, “firms will have the ability to pass on a fair chunk of that cost in prices”.
Mr Wishart said: “Against that backdrop I cannot see the Bank of England continuing to cut throughout the whole of next year.”
Benjamin Nabarro, economist at Citi, said the obvious time for companies to pass on these costs was in the coming month.
He said: “For the retail sector in particular, recent survey data has suggested a modest improvement in pricing power – which suggests recent changes in employer NICs are likely to be passed through at least in part,” he said, adding that there are also pressures from global shipping costs and the threat of US tariffs.
“We suspect firms are likely to try and front load these increases in and around the conventional seasonal volatility into Christmas.”
David Hollingworth, at mortgage brokerage L&C, said the rise in inflation “could push fixed rates up” further.
He said: “We have seen a huge amount of repricing, and that is ongoing – lenders are pulling and changing deals almost weekly at the moment. We are still in a state of flux. The market is still moving.”
“The Budget and the expectation that will mean interest rates will remain higher for longer because of … slightly higher inflation expectations.”