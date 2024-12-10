Homeowners braced for rash of ‘ugly’ loft conversions

Deputy leader’s sweeping reforms will give the green light to tall and varying designs - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Labour’s planning reforms could lead to a wave of “ugly” loft conversions as rules around home extensions are relaxed, experts have warned.

Angela Rayner is planning to block councils from refusing loft extensions because they are too tall or if neighbouring houses do not have them.

In an overhaul of planning laws, homeowners will be able to add extra storeys more easily in an effort to end the “acute housing crisis”, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

It comes as Labour vows to implement sweeping reforms that will allow builders to sidestep council planning committees in some cases.

Ms Rayner told The Times: “We are serious about delivering for the British people and streamlining the planning process, and speeding up building is a fundamental part of our plan for change.

“We are in the grip of an acute housing crisis. Expanding existing homes and building up is a great way to create more living space and will help us get Britain building as well as to meet our 1.5 million homes target.”

Rules introduced by the previous Conservative government that favoured only one type of loft development – known as mansard roofs – will be widened to include all forms of upward extension.

But experts warned the relaxed rules could trigger neighbourhood rows with “ugly roof” extensions.

A requirement that roof extensions are not taller than surrounding buildings and “consistent with prevailing the prevailing height” of a street has also been dropped in the Government’s plans.

Extensions will still be required to mimic the “form” of the neighbourhood and the “overall street scene” in addition to being “well designed”, officials have said.

Henry Pryor, an independent housebuying agent, said the new rules around roof extensions would “enable ageing housing stock to develop and change so people don’t have to move so often.

“It makes use of the existing space we have and will mean we only build on greenfields when and where we have to,” he added.

But Sam Hughes, of the Centre for Policy Studies think tank, said: “You never quite know what will happen with these things until they happen in practice because the language is so vague.

“It probably will lead to what in the eyes of some people are ugly roof extensions, and people won’t want to see glass boxes going up on Victorian streets.

“I am very concerned about it. We suggested putting in our consultation response that they should include a requirement to match the style of the street and have a maximum of one additional storey.

“They may accidentally have bitten off more than they can chew with this and they might end up permitting lots of ugly roof extensions,” he added.

