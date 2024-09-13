HomeChoice International plc's (JSE:HIL) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

HomeChoice International's (JSE:HIL) stock is up by a considerable 42% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on HomeChoice International's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HomeChoice International is:

10% = R380m ÷ R3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of HomeChoice International's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

It is hard to argue that HomeChoice International's ROE is much good in and of itself. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Given the low ROE HomeChoice International's five year net income decline of 4.6% is not surprising.

That being said, we compared HomeChoice International's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 12% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if HomeChoice International is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is HomeChoice International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 48% (where it is retaining 52% of its profits), HomeChoice International has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, HomeChoice International has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about HomeChoice International's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for HomeChoice International by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

