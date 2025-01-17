Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Profit and Strategic Growth ...

Net Income: $100.6 million for the quarter.

Annual Net Income: $402.241 million, marking the first $400 million profit year.

Revenue: $258.4 million for the quarter; $1.017 billion for the year.

Net Interest Margin: 4.39% for the quarter.

Return on Assets (ROA): 1.77% for the quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio: 15.1%.

Risk-Based Capital Ratio: 18.7%.

Book Value Per Share: $19.92.

Tangible Book Value Per Share: $12.68.

Efficiency Ratio: 42.24% for the fourth quarter.

Total Deposits Increase: $441 million for the quarter.

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: 86.1%.

Loan Originations: Over $1 billion in Q4 at a coupon of 8%.

Charge-Offs: $53.394 million, primarily from Texas.

Expected Recoveries: Over $30 million from charged-off loans.

Release Date: January 16, 2025

Positive Points

Home BancShares Inc (NYSE:HOMB) achieved a record $402.241 million in profit for the year, marking its first year to exceed $1 billion in revenue.

The company maintained a strong net interest margin of 4.39% for the quarter, with an exit margin of 4.42% in December.

Total deposits increased by $441 million for the quarter, with significant growth in noninterest-bearing balances.

The company successfully managed to pay off $100 million of the Fed program, maintaining strong liquidity.

Home BancShares Inc (NYSE:HOMB) demonstrated strong asset quality management, with a significant cleanup in Texas, leading to expected recoveries of $30 million over time.

Negative Points

The company faced a $16.7 million hurricane reserve, impacting earnings per share by $0.06 for the quarter.

Loan balances declined by $59 million during the quarter, largely driven by lower balances at CCFG.

The company experienced increased payoff volume, which could impact future loan growth.

There was a charge-off of $53.394 million, primarily related to loans in Texas, affecting overall asset quality.

The company anticipates increased expenses in 2025, which could impact profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Growth was slow this quarter as predicted. What are your expectations for 2025, especially if we remain in a higher rate environment? A: John Allison, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated that a higher rate environment plays well for Home BancShares. The company has maintained a strong run rate, and while loan growth may be slow in the first quarter, it is expected to pick up in the second quarter, particularly in Florida.

Q: Can you provide insights into the deposit strength this quarter and the outlook for the year? A: John Allison noted that the deposit inflow was strong and unexpected, with no unusual activities driving it. The company has not run any CD ads but focused on promoting its strength, which has paid off. The outlook remains positive, with a focus on maintaining strong business banking relationships.

