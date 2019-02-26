The Holy Stone HS230 RC racing drone is down by almost £40 for a limited time

Twitter More

Drones have had some really bad publicity lately but they are not supposed to be flown near airports. We repeat: Drones do not belong near airports. Please don't fly your drone near any airports, guys.

They are supposed to be used for a variety of other, more fun and less illegal pursuits. They are supposed to be used for taking incredible videos and racing around at high speeds, and that's exactly what the Holy Stone HS230 drone is designed to do.

You can now pick up the Holy Stone HS230 RC racing drone for £92.07, down from the usual list price of £129.99. That's a massive 29% saving and will only be available until midnight on Feb. 26. Read more...

