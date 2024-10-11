ABOUT YOU Holding SE (XTER:YOU) (Q2 2025) Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and ...

Revenue Growth: Increased by 2.4% to EUR450 million in Q2.

DACH Region Revenue Growth: Accelerated to 8.6% in Q2.

Average Order Value: Increased to EUR58.8 over the last 12 months.

Adjusted EBITDA: Improved by more than EUR10 million year-on-year, reaching negative EUR2.3 million in Q2.

Gross Margin Improvement: Increased by 280 basis points to 37.9% in Q2.

Fulfillment Cost Ratio: Declined by 70 basis points to 23.1% in Q2.

Marketing Costs: Increased by 210 basis points to 11.1% in Q2.

Admin and Other Cost Ratio: Declined by 90 basis points to 4.3%.

Net Working Capital: Negative EUR50 million at the end of Q2.

CapEx: EUR10.7 million in Q2, EUR1.5 million below last year levels.

Cash and Equivalents: EUR146 million at the end of Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Raised to EUR15 million to EUR35 million for FY24-25.

Top-Line Guidance: Narrowed to a range of 1% to 7% year-on-year for FY24-25.

Release Date: October 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 2.4% in Q2, with strong growth in the DACH region at 8.6%, driven by brand campaigns like ABOUT YOU Fashion Week.

Average order value for commerce increased to EUR58.8 over the last 12 months, indicating improved customer spending.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by more than EUR10 million year-on-year, with a significant uplift in gross margin and reduced administrative and fulfillment costs.

SCYALE business unit reported over 20% ARR growth, maintaining high profitability levels and expanding its international client base.

The company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to EUR15 million to EUR35 million for FY24-25, reflecting strong year-to-date performance and anticipated growth acceleration.

Negative Points

Overall group revenue growth was modest at 2.4%, with the Rest of Europe segment showing only a 0.2% increase year-on-year.

The active customer base declined slightly by 1.4% year-on-year, although there was a return to growth quarter-over-quarter.

Revenue in the TME segment declined by 1.5% in Q2, with mixed performance across different divisions.

Marketing costs increased by 210 basis points to 11.1% in Q2, driven by events and new brand initiatives, impacting profitability.

The company faces potential revenue recognition effects from its new marketplace model, which could affect reported growth figures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is the macro environment in Germany and Europe affecting ABOUT YOU's business, and what is the growth outlook for the fourth quarter? A: Hannes Wiese, Co-CEO, noted that despite some negative macroeconomic news, ABOUT YOU is experiencing positive trading momentum due to favorable weather patterns and slightly lower competitive intensity. The company expects growth in Q3, although not in the double-digit range, due to tough comparisons from last year and revenue shifts from Black Friday sales.

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue impact of the new marketplace model and the wide EBITDA guidance range? A: Wiese explained that the new marketplace model could result in a low to mid double-digit million amount not recognized as revenue, affecting growth in the single-digit range. The wide EBITDA guidance range allows flexibility for increased investments in both commerce and SCYALE, depending on market conditions and growth opportunities.

Q: What is the expected growth rate for September, and how should we think about gross margins in the second half? A: September growth was in the mid-teens range. For the second half, ABOUT YOU expects further gross margin improvements, although not as significant as in the first half, due to tougher comparisons. The company continues to see positive trading momentum and improved inventory positions.

Q: How will the Black Friday timing affect Q3 revenue, and what is the impact on gross margin from high-margin recurring revenues? A: The timing of Black Friday will shift low to mid double-digit million revenues into Q4, impacting Q3 growth. The gross margin improvement is largely driven by healthier inventory positions and less need for clearance, with some positive impact from high-margin B2B revenues.

Q: What gives you confidence in returning to double-digit growth in FY25-26, and can you elaborate on the marketplace model pipeline? A: Confidence in double-digit growth is based on expected market improvements, successful execution of growth initiatives, and increased marketing investments. The marketplace model will include both existing brands and new partners, offering an expanded product selection and incremental revenues.

