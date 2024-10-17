On Holding (ONON): Driving Growth Through Innovation and Expansion

We recently published a list of 10 Stocks That Could 10X Over the Next 5 Years. In this article, we are going to take a look at where On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) stands against other stocks that could 10x over the next 5 years.

Despite ongoing concerns related to the durability of growth and interest rate policy, Deloitte believes that the broader US economy is fundamentally strong. While real GDP growth witnessed some slowness in Q1 2024, growth rebounded to 3.0% in Q2 2024. All the available evidence demonstrates that policymakers have managed to bring inflation under control without a recession.

Market experts opine that the boom in factory construction is expected to boost the economy’s potential over the upcoming years. Deloitte expects that, in the short term, a faster pace of interest rate cuts by the US Fed is expected to allow households to take on more debt and support continued consumer spending growth. This, together with the elevated government consumption, will help the US economy to grow by 2.7% this year.

Pathway for Rate Cuts

S&P Global expects that the global policy rate easing cycle remains in full swing after the 50-bps cut by the US Fed in mid-September. The US has been outperforming as growth remains above potential, amidst relatively higher policy and market rates. This above-trend growth stems from services and private investment, new business formation, and productivity.

The firm believes that the US Fed is on a path to a steady series of interest-rate cuts, and the company is expecting policy rates to reach the terminal rate of 3.00%-3.25% by 2025 end, with risks in both directions. It has kept its probability of a recession starting in the upcoming 12 months unchanged at 25%. With healthy consumption, the company expects that fears of a recession in the near term are overblown.

Amidst Noise, What Are Investment Implications?

EY believes that the US economy is expected to slow into 2025, with restrictive monetary policy and elevated costs curbing the private sector activity. On the positive side, it expects that the recession risks are contained. Households are expected to spend more cautiously, with labor market conditions and income growth softening further. Also, still-elevated financing costs will continue to prompt the businesses to hire and deploy capital with discretion. Investors should know that lower inflation and interest rates, together with a balanced labor market, should result in cooler but more sustainable economic growth in 2025. EY expects real GDP growth to average ~2.7% in 2024.

Regarding consumer spending, Vanguard believes that healthy balance sheets, together with a steady labor market, should support consumer spending over the coming quarters, though at a more modest pace as compared to recent quarters.

As per Merrill (A Bank of America Company), for long-term investors, events such as worker strikes do not often warrant action. Concerning military conflict events, the company has continued to be constructive on Defense stocks for years considering the trend in geopolitical risk. It was highlighted that the pure-play S&P 500 Defense stocks were able to outperform S&P 500 Energy stocks on October 1. This was because of elevated tensions in Israel/Iran and spike in oil prices. Also, defense stocks outperformed when equity volatility increased in July.

Therefore, Merrill believes that defense stocks provide some non-cyclical diversification benefits that cannot be offered by energy. For interest rates, the risks of supply-side inflation warrant the Fed’s attention considering the potential for disinflation to slow or stop. Also, the geopolitical conflict can mean longer-term rates and borrowing rates for the private sector remaining higher for longer.

To put things in perspective, Wall Street analysts opine that, amidst uncertainties, long-term investors should be inclined towards diversification and fundamentally strong companies that offer strong potential for the next 3-5 years.

On Holding (ONON): Driving Growth Through Innovation and Expansion

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is engaged in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide.

Market experts opine that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s innovative products and strong brand positioning are expected to act as critical tailwinds. The company’s strategic emphasis on DTC channels, together with its efforts to strengthen wholesale partnerships, should continue to aid its strong growth trajectory. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s initiatives consist of brand marketing collaborations, multichannel retail management, and an emphasis on product innovation. Such efforts led to increased brand awareness and continued strength in product sell-through.

Market experts believe that the company’s expansion into the apparel category should aid its revenue growth in the near term. This expansion focuses on establishing On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) as a holistic athletic brand. It should open up additional revenue streams and reignite its presence in the broader sportswear market.

The strategic focus of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) on expanding DTC channels, increasing wholesale doors, and improving the apparel category should fuel future growth. Its improved inventory metrics can also support profitable growth and healthy reordering patterns. Through continuous investment in the e-commerce platform and expansion of its physical retail presence, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) should increase its DTC mix and achieve overall growth.

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) from $45.00 to $59.00, giving a “Buy” rating on 18th September. Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its first quarter 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:

“We initiated new GardenSM positions in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the quarter. On is an emerging global athletic sports brand focusing on performance footwear. Performance running footwear is one of the most challenging categories to break into, requiring a high degree of technical knowledge, significant investment spending and marketing prowess, each of which On has acheived over the years. The company’s foundation in performance footwear provides a high barrier to entry and a strong and credible foundation for the brand to continue growing. We believe On will generate attractive growth as it scales across product categories, channels and geographies within the $300 billion global sportswear market.”

