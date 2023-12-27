Should You Hold Cognex Corp. (CGNX)?

Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, released its “Wasatch U.S. Select Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Concerns about the impact of rising interest rates and the possibility of a recession caused stocks to decline in the third quarter. In this context, the fund’s Investor Class slipped -4.81% and underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which fell -3.34%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Wasatch U.S. Select Fund highlighted stocks like Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) provides machine vision products. On December 26, 2023, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock closed at $42.62 per share. One-month return of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) was 13.32%, and its shares lost 7.65% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has a market capitalization of $7.337 billion.

Wasatch U.S. Select Fund made the following comment about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) was another large detractor. The company designs and markets machine-vision hardware and software systems that enable automation of manufacturing and distribution processes world-wide. The company’s share price was down after management offered future revenue guidance that was below expectations. Management cited softer manufacturing activity as a reason for the lighter guidance. We're currently reviewing the stock, because we think competitive pressures for some of its technologies are intensifying."

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) at the end of third quarter which was 29 in the previous quarter.

