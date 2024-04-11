Hobby-Based Side Gigs: How Seniors Can Generate Extra Income

LSOphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement seems like the best time to ramp up or start pursuing those hobbies you’ve always wanted to make time for. The perk is that many hobbies can also make you money — and that extra money can go towards a nice vacation or a nice little treat.

Monetizing a hobby may not be as difficult as it seems and can be another way to add more purpose to your days. Take a look at this list of hobby-based side gigs where you can earn some extra income, as inspired by Knowadays.

1. Crafts

The global arts and craft supplies market was worth over $44 billion as of 2023, per Research and Markets. While the craft supply side of this equation doesn’t mean all of those products sell, the amount of successful vendors on Etsy or similar marketplaces indicates there’s a vibrant consumer base for quality finished product. You can certainly tap into this market by selling your crafts on marketplaces like eBay or Etsy, or at your local farmers and crafts markets.

2. Gardening

Many people would gladly pay a gardening expert to help them plan out their landscaping needs or to purchase plants. You can even offer to teach gardening workshops and make some money that way.

3. Reselling Items

Many people love vintage goods or collectibles — and you can be the one to sell them. A lot of people don’t have the time to pursue thrift stores and estate sales to find the best items. Consider specializing in a category like clothing, furniture, or items from a specific decade.

4. Pet Sitting

Love pets? You can offer to pet sit for others and spend time with furry friends to earn some money. Services you can offer might include dog walking, pet training or offer to pet sit (like caring for pets while owners are working or on vacation). Depending on what services you offer, you may need to purchase an insurance policy and/or become bonded.

5. Writing

Lots of publications and websites accept writing from freelancers — many pay very fair rates. You can also dust off your half-written manuscript, finish it and self-publish your book to earn some side income.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Hobby-Based Side Gigs: How Seniors Can Generate Extra Income