HMOs are a ‘goldmine’: how to get the highest yields for the least work

If you want to build a portfolio of private rental properties, buying up houses of multiple occupation could be your best bet.

Known as HMOs, they are the single most profitable type of rental stock you can own. On average between July and September 2023, they brought in average yields of 6pc, according to the National Residential Landlords Association, a trade body. Flats, by contrast, brought in only 5.2pc.

They are not, however, a straightforward investment. Essentially, an HMO is a property where a number of separate households (that is, people who are not married or related) share living space in a property together.

But the specific legal requirements to acquire an HMO licence vary between different local authorities.

What’s more, because they are so profitable and so many investors were jumping on the bandwagon, in 2010 the government introduced Article 4. This regulation means you cannot convert properties to HMOs without planning consent. It is up to local councils to enforce this at their discretion.

The result is that in some places you will only be able to get into the HMO market if you buy properties that already have approval. In others, it might be easy to convert them yourself, but you need to watch the competition.

Article 4 was widely applied across the East Midlands, for example, says Taj Gill of Streets Ahead Estates, but one exception was Derby. The result was a wave of investors who came into the city to convert stock to HMOs. Now, “we have a glut of multi-lets”, says Gill.

The lesson? Know your market.

The other major regulations to be aware of are the licensing requirements. In 2018 the rules were updated, so now if your property is let to five or more people from more than one household, with some shared amenities, then you need an HMO licence.

Even if your property doesn’t meet all these criteria, you may still need a licence so it is worth checking with your local authority, says website HomeLet.

Here’s how to do it – and where to buy in three of the regions where HMOs are most popular with portfolio landlords.

Wales

Wales is the region with the largest concentration of landlords with HMO stock in their portfolios, at a total of 31pc, according to the NLA.

Within the region, Newport is one of the best places for HMOs, says Stephanie Taylor of HMO Heaven. The city “had a bad rep and a price slump”, says Taylor, but now “it’s growing... and there’s so much opportunity for prices to rise”.

Newport is an engineering hub. It’s part of CSconnected, the world’s first cluster for compound semi-conductor production (essential in robotics and tech) and Newport Wafer Fab is Britain’s biggest microchip factory.

It’s also home to the headquarters of the Office of National Statistics, the new International Convention Centre Wales opened earlier this year, and the new £350m Grange University “super hospital” is due to open in 2021. Young, professional graduates are moving in for work, says Taylor.

A yield of 10pc from an HMO in the city is easily achieved, but 15pc is possible, says Taylor.

The NP19 and NP20 postcodes close to the city centre are “no brainers” for investment as they are close to amenities. NP44 – the postcode for the new hospital – and NP10, next to the convention centre, are both up-and-comers.

It’s also possible to get good deals in Pillgwenlly (or “Pill”), says Taylor. It’s a neighbourhood that “locals think of as a no-go area” for investment and is cheaper, she says, but the properties on the border of the city centre will still be popular with tenants.

Houses can be picked up in Newport for £120,000 (factor in £3,600 in stamp duty second home surcharge). These can then be converted into six-bedroom HMOs for about £60,000, says Taylor. If all of the bedrooms are doubles, the gross annual rental income will be £28,800, minus running costs.

Note, however, that it’s difficult to get mortgages on properties that don’t already have planning permission to convert – if you buy this way, it’s better value, but you’ll likely have to pay upfront in cash.

And planning permission is certainly not guaranteed. The local city council is resistant to granting HMO licences, says Taylor, though she finds that planning is often granted after appealing to the Government. “Still, that’s a six month process before you can even start work,” she adds.

Buying existing HMOs is a safer bet, says Taylor – six-bedroom properties can be picked up for £200,000 to £250,000 (or four-bedroom houses for £150,000 to £160,000, though these are less cost-efficient).

It’s much easier to get lending on these kinds of properties, so on average that’s a minimum deposit of £60,000, plus £7,500 in stamp duty. You’ll save on the conversion costs but you will still need to refurbish the property and buy furniture, so add on an extra £30,000, giving you a total bill of £97,500.

Even in existing HMOs, there can be capacity to add substantial value, particularly if there is space to extend or build into a loft. En-suite bathrooms are also rare in Newport HMOs, says Taylor; “immediately that will put you in the top tier for rents (so £450 per month), and you will never have a problem renting it out”.

Another option is buying commercial or mixed-use property, such as shops or offices, says Taylor. “You’re highly likely to get planning to convert and you can secure a property for much less.” Though you will need experience to get specialist commercial financing.

While a six-bedroom HMO will cost about £225,000 (£37,500 per unit), Taylor recently purchased a 12-unit mixed-use block for £375,000 (£31,250 per unit).

When converted to a high standard, each double bedroom will rent out for £450 per month, he estimates. In this case, the units are self-contained, which means higher rents. And having them all in one building makes management easier.

South West England

In the South West, 25pc of landlords own an HMO, according to the NLA. The HMO market is centred primarily on Exeter, as well as Plymouth and Torbay, says Iain Maitland, South West Landlords Association President. These are where the yields are highest.

In Exeter, tenant demand comes from the university’s student populations, says Jon Carden, managing director of Cardens Residential.

As such the area surrounding the St James Park football ground in the city, between Old Tiverton Road, Union Road and Pennsylvania Road, and near the campus is one of the strongest, says. In this area, rents can reach £200 per week per room, according to Matthew Ewings, Winkworth estate agent’s Exeter office.

This part of town is known locally as the “golden triangle”, says Carden.

He estimates that 60pc of investors come from outside the region, primarily from London and the Home Counties. They typically build up portfolios of more than 15 HMO properties.

Ewings adds that yields have stayed strong as house prices have increased and rents have increased at the same rate and as a result, yields of between 7p and 8pc can be expected.

Article 4 was widely applied in Exeter, which means that the supply of HMOs is tightly limited. You cannot convert a property into an HMO if it wasn’t already one before the Article came into force. The market for these properties is therefore much higher than that of “normal” homes, says Carden.

In the last four years, he estimates that the average value of HMO properties has risen at three times the rate of the mainstream market. The most common size for an HMOP in the South West is four or five bedrooms.

Buyers looking in the “golden triangle” should budget £100,000 per bedroom, though better value can be found in Mount Pleasant, where buyers can expect to pay £85,000 per bedroom, says Carden. Victorian terraced stock means properties with more than seven bedrooms are rare.

So, for an efficient, low-budget, high yield, six-bedroom HMO property in Mount Pleasant, you’re looking at about £510,000. A 30pc deposit, which is relatively typical for HMO properties, will set you back £153,000, plus a hefty stamp duty bill of £30,800, including the second home surcharge.

The student market means that Exeter HMO properties are normally let for only 48-week periods, with a void period over the summer. Is this an opportunity to make extra cash on Airbnb?

Few do, says Carden; most landlords use the free time for repairs and maintenance, “after having students in them for 11 months, the majority will need a bit of sprucing up.”

London

A quarter of central London landlords have an HMO, according to the NLA. The capital has a wealth of young professionals who want sociable living options, and have the money to pay for it.

The first step is to do your due diligence and know your local authority’s HMO requirements before you buy, says Christopher Florence of HMO Advice. These vary from borough to borough and can be “a huge banana skin”.

An entry-level budget of about £130,000 is feasible. For a three-bedroom house worth £400,000, set aside £100,000 for a 25pc deposit (plus £22,000 in stamp duty), says Florence.

You can safely assume that obtaining a license and meeting the guidelines is likely to cost anywhere between £3,000 £7,000 depending on the size of the property, says Jake Woolford, of Winkworth’s Crystal Palace office.

This can roughly be thought of as £1,000 per bedroom, plus costs to make the property HMO compliant such as adding fire doors and alarms.

But if you can spend more, you can make higher profits. Florence recommends buying in areas such as Streatham or Norbury in south-west London, where “houses can cost half the price of those five minutes away in Clapham”.

A large, three-bedroom house in Norbury can be bought for £580,000, says Florence, and then converted into a six-bedroom property (look for ground floor double reception rooms). You’ll need a deposit of £145,000 and £36,400 for stamp duty.

With some modernisation, you will be able charge rents of about £800 per room, says Florence. So you can expect a monthly income of £4,800, before mortgage payments of roughly £2,000, £450 in council tax and £100 in cleaning fees. A total of £2,250 pre-tax – or £27,000 per year.

Building a portfolio means that setting up a limited company, which allows you to benefit from the tax reliefs on buy-to-let mortgages that landlords previously enjoyed before the phased reductions began in 2017, is worthwhile.

The yield on the £580,000 property in Norbury would be roughly 10pc, says Florence. If the same three-bedroom house was rented out on the standard lettings market, it would bring in about just £1,900 per month: a yield of 3.9pc.

On average, yields from properties across London are between 8pc and 9pc, says Woolford.

The returns are high but the business requires “high octane management”, says Florence. A six-bedroom HMO means “six different worlds, six different lives and six different sets of complaints”.

One tip? Avoid renting HMO rooms to couples, says Florence. “They often try to dominate the house,” he says, which can mean hostile dynamics with the other residents.

