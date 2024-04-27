How Hiring Women Can Help America’s Infrastructure

vm / iStock.com

In 2021, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed, which earmarked $550 billion for transportation, clean water, energy and communications projects. Nearly 37,000 projects have already been funded, and the law is expected to create millions of jobs.

Filling those construction jobs will require workers, and right now that’s a challenge. But there’s one untapped sector the labor market can use to get those projects off the ground sector-women.

Women in Construction

Women are traditionally underrepresented in construction jobs, but companies are trying to change that. The federal government is working with the private sector to develop strategies to help women enter and remain in these well-paying jobs. Some of the initiatives include support for childcare and addressing gender-based harassment and violence in the workplace.

According to the National Partnership for Women & Families, women comprise just 10% of workers in the construction industry and less than a third of those workers in manufacturing and wholesale trade jobs.

Infrastructure Jobs for Women

Women are estimated to account for 25% of jobs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Minority women will fare even worse, with Latinas expected to account for less than 5%; Black women for less than 4%; Asian American and Pacific Islander women for less than 2%; multiracial women for less than 1%; and Native women just 0.1% of new jobs.

This means that, of the 800,000 new jobs expected to be created annually, women will account for about 220,000 workers hired. However, if they were hired at the same rate they are across the overall economy, this would account for an additional 145,000 jobs.

Employers can create pathways for women to enter construction, manufacturing and other industries where they are currently underrepresented, and the unions that represent these workers can help expand access. This will help ensure there are enough qualified workers to produce the projects that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will fund.

