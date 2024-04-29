Hipgnosis song fund agrees $1.6bn takeover by founder’s private equity ally

Hipgnosis' prospective new owner Blackstone is expected to retain founder Merck Mercuriadis in his advisory role - Julian Andrews

Hipgnosis has accepted a $1.6bn (£1.3bn) takeover offer from a US private equity company linked to its founder Merck Mercuriadis, as a bidding war for the troubled music rights firm heats up.

The board of Hipgnosis on Monday said it had agreed to a $1.30 per share bid from Blackstone – an increase on the company’s original proposal of $1.24 per share.

It puts Blackstone back in pole position to control the business following a rival $1.25 offer tabled last week by US-based Concord Music.

The two sides have become embroiled in a bidding war for Hipgnosis, which owns the rights to songs by artists including Shakira and Neil Young.

The process has been complicated by tensions between the London-listed fund and its founder Mr Mercuriadis, who chairs advisory firm Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM).

Blackstone, which owns a majority stake in HSM, is expected to retain the founder in his advisory role should its takeover offer be accepted.

Mr Mercuriadis, a former manager of Beyoncé and Elton John, has threatened to trigger a call option that would give him the right to buy the company’s entire catalogue of songs if his contract is terminated.

Blackstone added that it reserved the right to reduce its offer if Hipgnosis pays out any dividends to shareholders before the takeover takes place.

The firm has said its bid is independent of Mr Mercuriadis. If its bid is accepted, the fund will be run by Ben Katovsky, who was appointed chief executive of HSM in February.

Qasim Abbas, senior managing director of Blackstone, said: “Our offer price, which has been unanimously recommended by the board, represents a significant premium to the unaffected share price and allows shareholders to realise immediate and attractive value for their shareholding.

“The offer is the result of extensive discussion and negotiations with the board and provides shareholders the certainty of cash today.”

Concord, which last year bought rival London music rights fund Round Hill in a $470m deal, will now be forced to decide whether to raise its offer for Hipgnosis or walk away.

The bidding war caps off a tumultuous period for Hipgnosis, which rode a boom in music rights but has since been thrown into crisis amid doubts over catalogue valuations and questions over corporate governance.

In October, shareholders defeated the company in a bruising continuation vote, leaving the board with six months to lay out proposals for the fund or face being wound up