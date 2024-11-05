GuruFocus.com

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and ...

GuruFocus News
5 min read

  • Revenue: $401.6 million, up 77% year over year.

  • Online Revenue: $392.6 million, up 79% from the previous year.

  • Subscribers: Over 2 million, a 44% increase year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $51.1 million, with a 13% margin.

  • Gross Margin: 79%, a decline of 2 points quarter over quarter.

  • Net Income: $75.6 million, including a $6.8 million tax benefit.

  • Free Cash Flow: $79.4 million in the third quarter.

  • Cash and Short-term Investments: $254 million, an increase of nearly $27 million quarter over quarter.

  • Share Repurchase: $30 million allocated to repurchase 1.9 million shares.

  • Fourth Quarter Revenue Outlook: $465 million to $470 million, representing an 89% to 91% increase year over year.

  • Full Year Revenue Outlook: $1.46 billion to $1.465 billion, a 67% to 68% increase year over year.

  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: $173 million to $178 million, with a 12% margin at the midpoint.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) reported a 77% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $401.6 million in the third quarter.

  • The company surpassed $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting a 13% adjusted EBITDA margin.

  • The subscriber base grew by 44% year over year, with over 2 million subscribers by the end of the third quarter.

  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) has successfully expanded its personalized solutions, with over 1 million consumers benefiting from these offerings.

  • The company is making significant strides in democratizing access to high-quality, personalized healthcare solutions at mass market prices.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin declined by 2 points quarter over quarter to 79%, primarily due to the scaling of the weight loss specialty.

  • There is ongoing pressure from gross margin headwinds associated with new product launches.

  • The company anticipates continued gross margin degradation in the fourth quarter as the weight loss specialty gains traction.

  • Marketing expenses remain high, accounting for 45% of revenue, although this marks an improvement from previous quarters.

  • The regulatory landscape for GLP-1 solutions remains uncertain, posing potential challenges for future growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you providing what the GLP-1 contribution was in the quarter, either members or revenue would be fine? A: Thanks for the question, Allen. This is Yemi, we provided the year-over-year growth rate of the subscriber base, excluding GLP-1s. So that number was north of 40% year over year.

and

