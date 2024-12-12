Himax Soars 20% as Analyst Predicts Key Role in Nvidia and TSM's AI Revolution

On Thursday after TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo advised Himax technology (NASDAQ:HIMX) might provide critical technology to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), its stock was up over 20%.

Kuo underlined as key elements for their possible inclusion in the supply chains for Nvidia's next AI processor, the Rubin series, and Taiwan Semiconductor's Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), Himax's Wafer-Level Optics (WLO)technology and relationship with Fiber Optic Communications (FOCI).

With WLO driving long-term expansion for Himax, CPO is positioned to become a critical chip design for AI servers and high-performance computing systems, Kuo said. Future AI server and high-performance computing architectures are projected to give transfer efficiency top priority through co-packaged optics, the analyst also observed, so fully utilizing advances in chip processing capability.

On Thursday, Himax shows double-digit spike in morning trade and a notable increase among mounting hope about the company's possible influence in changing semiconductor technologies.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

