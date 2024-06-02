In this article, we will reveal the hilliest town in the US. If you wish to look at our detailed rankings, you can go to the 20 Hilliest Cities and Towns in the US.

The United States is one of the world’s largest countries with a land area of nearly 9,826,630 km sq, making up 6.1% of the world’s land mass. Calculating the exact amount of area occupied by hilly areas in the US is challenging, but a considerable portion of the US is classified as hilly or mountainous. This includes mountain ranges such as the Rocky Mountains, Sierra Nevada, Appalachian Mountains, Cascade Range, and the Coastal Range. There are 18 hilly states in the US out of which Colorado has the highest elevation.

Around 2 million Americans shifted from urban areas to suburbs between 2020 and 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly influenced this trend, prompting many people to leave large urban cities for suburban and hilly areas. This increased demand for housing in hilly regions contributed to rising property prices. The Colorado Association of Realtors reported the greatest 12-month period price increase, up by 21.3%, in Denver homes in October 2020. However, the rising property prices led to a decrease in overall sales in the years following the pandemic. Colorado, for example, saw a 20-30% decrease in sales in 2023.

Key Industries in the Hilly Regions of the US

Tourism, Agriculture, and Information and Technology are some of the key industries in the hilly regions of the US. The technology sector, in particular, has been booming in the hilly areas. For example, the tech industry significantly impacts Colorado’s economy, contributing $76 billion to the Gross State Product in 2021, making up 18% of the state’s total economic output.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism is another major industry that impacts businesses in hilly areas. In the year 2022, the GDP contribution of the travel and tourism sector in the US amounted to $2.02 trillion. Like other countries, the US also relies heavily on its hilly cities and towns to boost its tourism. Some of the leading tourism companies operating in the industry include Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Story continues

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is one of the largest and most renowned publicly traded tourism companies, primarily known for its premier ski resorts and mountain destinations. In Q2 2024, Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reported an 8% YoY increase in EBITDA. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin improved by 3.3 points in Q2 compared to the same period last year, due to effective cost management.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) operates as a hotel and resort chain. The company generates most of its revenue by selling vacation ownership interests to individuals, providing them with the right to use a resort property for a specific period each year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) offers an annual dividend yield of 2.14% as of May 31.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), founded in 2007 is another significant player in the travel and tourism industry. The company’s annual revenue generation for 2023 was $9.917 billion, an 18.07% increase from 2022.

Here's what Polen Capital said about Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in its Q1 2024 investor letter:

“During the quarter, we initiated new positions in Sage Group and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) and added to our existing position in Globant. Airbnb is a great business model, according to our research, due to its two-sided global network effects. For several reasons, Airbnb has a better mousetrap with its supply growth engine, with its hosts having a far lower cost of capital and more flexibility than hotels. We think private rentals should continue to grow their share of overall accommodation stays, potentially up to 30% of lodging or higher over the long term, letting the private rental gross booking value grow at a low double-digit rate. We also think Airbnb should continue to gain share within the private rental market as its global network effects strengthen, allowing for mid-teens revenue growth. With flat to rising margins over time, significant free cash flow generation, and a management team that has demonstrated its owner orientation, this should result in high-teens EPS growth over time. While the path there will not be linear, and it is a more discretionary spending-tied business, we think the long-term secular growth opportunity is very compelling.”

Our Methodology

We compiled a list of the 20 hilliest cities and towns in the US by gathering elevation data from various sources like DBPedia, KDVR, and City Data. We have used the most recent data available up to October 2023. Furthermore, we have excluded villages, ensuring that our list only features only towns and cities. The list of the 20 hilliest towns and cities in the US has been arranged in ascending order of their elevation level.

At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

The Hilliest Town in the US

1. Alma, Colorado

Elevation: 10,353 ft

Alma is in the first position on our list of hilliest cities and towns in the US. Alma is situated at an elevation of 10,353 ft, making it the highest-elevation town in North America. Despite its size, Alma offers many adventures for visitors. Nearby attractions include Breckenridge Ski Resort, Pike National Forest, Boreas Pass, and Mosquito Pass. The pleasant summer temperatures make it a perfect escape from the populated urban cities.

To check out more such towns and places, visit 20 Hilliest Cities and Towns in the US.

At Insider Monkey, we delve into a variety of topics, ranging from the hilliest cities and towns in the US to business aspects; however, our expertise lies in identifying the top-performing stocks. Currently, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology stands out as one of the most promising fields. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Top 20 Most Industrial Cities in the US and 15 Most Profitable Biotechnology Companies in the World.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published on Insider Monkey.