Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Revenue Growth Amidst ...

Total Revenue: $787 million, an increase of 10% year over year.

Organic Revenue Decrease: 8% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $131 million, a 4% increase, but a 14% decrease organically.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 16.7%, a decrease of 90 basis points from the prior year.

GAAP Net Loss: $249 million, primarily due to a $265 million noncash impairment charge.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.85, a decrease of 11% year over year.

Cash Flow from Operations: $46 million, down $43 million from the prior year.

Capital Expenditures: $16 million in the quarter.

Free Cash Flow Projection: Approximately $100 million for the year.

APS Segment Revenue: $569 million, a 23% increase year over year.

MTS Segment Revenue: $217 million, a 14% decrease year over year.

Net Debt: $1.87 billion with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.5 times.

Full Year Revenue Guidance: $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion.

Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $502 million to $512 million.

Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: $3.20 to $3.30.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) reported a 10% increase in total revenue over the prior year, primarily driven by the acquisition of FPM.

Adjusted EBITDA margins improved sequentially in both segments due to restructuring actions and cost initiatives.

The integration of FPM has progressed well, exceeding expectations for synergy achievement.

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, which was at the high end of their guidance.

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) continues to see solid growth in aftermarket parts and services, a highly profitable part of the business.

Negative Points

The advanced process solutions segment experienced significantly lower than expected orders and revenue due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

Organic revenue decreased by 8% year over year, impacted by lower capital equipment volumes.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $249 million, primarily due to a $265 million noncash impairment charge.

Backlog decreased 8% organically and was also down 8% sequentially, indicating ongoing order softness.

The demand environment remains weaker than expected, leading to a downward revision of the full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Story continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are there specific end markets or geographies within APS that are more affected by the macroeconomic environment? A: Kimberly Ryan, President and CEO, explained that mid-sized projects are particularly challenged, with significant delays in large projects in the Middle East and India. While activity remains high, the timing of these projects has been pushed out due to macroeconomic factors like interest rates and consumer demand concerns.

Q: How critical are interest rates to the current slowdown in orders? A: Kimberly Ryan noted that there are multiple factors at play, including geopolitical concerns, inflation, and macroeconomic uncertainty. Interest rates are one of several issues causing customers to delay decisions, and no single factor can be pinpointed as the primary cause.

Q: With APS backlog declining, should we expect lower revenue in fiscal 2025? A: Robert VanHimbergen, CFO, indicated that with current order trends, APS backlog is expected to decrease, which will pressure revenue. The timing of orders will impact when revenue is recognized, and the company is focusing on cost actions and operational efficiencies to mitigate top-line pressure.

Q: How sustainable is the growth in aftermarket revenue given the current environment? A: Robert VanHimbergen highlighted that aftermarket growth remains strong due to a large installed base and strategic focus on pricing and volume. However, delays in large orders could impact future aftermarket growth, but fundamentals remain solid.

Q: Are the acquisition synergies being realized ahead of schedule, and is there potential for more? A: Robert VanHimbergen confirmed that synergies are being realized faster than expected, and the teams are actively exploring additional opportunities. The focus is on both cost and commercial synergies, with a commitment to achieving the $30 million target as quickly as possible.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

