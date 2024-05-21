Hilldun Corporation Is Hiring A Client Relations Associate In New York, NY

Hilldun Corporation, the fashion industry's premier financier, is looking to hire a Client Relationship Associate



Known as the company behind many of Seventh Avenue’s most prestigious fashion companies, Hilldun has provided financing and factoring for many of America’s most iconic designer labels.



This Client Relationship Associate would report to the Client Relationship Manager work under our client relationship manager, and with our clients to serve as a point of contact for any questions or concerns our clients may have.



This position requires a motivated and positive individual.



It is client facing and requires quick thinking and the ability to multitask, with a smile!



You must be comfortable speaking on the phone, participating in in-person meetings (once safe) and communicating by email. We have proprietary systems and an in-house IT department that you’ll need to work closely with to provide the best and most accurate information for our clients.



This role involves communicating with our internal departments as well, to provide clear, consistent and precise information between our staff and our clients. This role often serves as a go-between to translate:



● Be comfortable speaking on the phone and communicating via email

● Assist with website guidance and training

● Assist with creating and maintaining Hilldun Knowledge Base

● Have a firm grasp on the “rules” of working with Hilldun

● Follow up / Oversee new clients on entering orders and invoices / general handholding as they first start working with us

● Check prospect lists for sales

● Review orders for New Clients and enter the data into Hilldun Template if not already provided

● Contact non-borrowing accounts to confirm if invoices were paid direct (CD to handle borrowing accounts)

● Send reports through Hilldun’s systems (agings, credit status, remittance reconciliation, etc.) and understand how to explain and translate the reports

● Assist in identifying where there are broken processes, i.e., orders not uploaded on time, invoices not assigned within 10 days, not billed correctly, etc.

● Serve as a sounding board for any and all client concerns.

● Direct and facilitate clients contacts to the appropriate departments when necessary.



To Apply, please visit: https://app.trinethire.com/companies/72985-hilldun-corporation/jobs



Linkedin: @hilldun-corporation

Instagram: @hillduncorp