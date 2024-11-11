HIL Ltd (BOM:509675) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

HIL Ltd (BOM:509675) reported a consistent 7-8% growth momentum despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company achieved strong volume growth in the pipes and fittings segment, with a 63% increase year-on-year.

HIL Ltd (BOM:509675) expanded its market share in roofing solutions by 100 basis points, despite an industry decline.

The construction chemicals segment saw a 29% year-on-year revenue growth, with the tiling segment growing by 60%.

HIL Ltd (BOM:509675) is optimistic about demand in the second half of the year, expecting stronger performance driven by increased volumes and sustained demand.

Negative Points

The company faced a tough quarter with weaker macroeconomic and demand conditions impacting profitability.

Parador, a key segment, reported increased losses despite revenue growth, attributed to one-time costs and increased spending.

The roofing solutions segment experienced a 3% year-on-year revenue decline due to pricing pressure and raw material challenges.

HIL Ltd (BOM:509675) had to manage inventory losses in the pipes segment due to price reductions.

The company is facing challenges in the European market with Parador, which has not yet achieved the expected turnaround.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In spite of revenue increasing by around 7% in H1, Parador's losses have increased. What is leading to higher losses despite revenue growth? A: (CFO) There are one-time costs, including a severance pay of six crore. Additionally, increased spending on people and marketing, including salaries and trade fairs, has contributed to the losses. These are calculated costs expected to yield results in subsequent quarters.

Q: Previously, it was mentioned that Parador would achieve APBT break-even at a turnover of around 45 million. Does this still hold true? A: (CEO) Yes, that statement holds true. In fact, some measures taken may help lower that number slightly.

Q: What is the current debt level at Parador, and is this the peak debt? A: (CFO) The debt level at Parador is EUR31.9 million. We may need to provide some support from India this year due to first-half losses, but it will not be a large number.

Q: Why have gross margins at Parador decreased both QoQ and YoY? A: (CEO) At an H1 level, material costs are about the same as last year. However, in Q2, there was a shutdown and inventory buildup, creating a transient operation.

Story Continues