Is Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) Among the U.K. Dividend Aristocrats for 2024?

In recent years, investors have turned away from UK equities, opting instead for global stocks, particularly high-growth options like US technology companies. The UK stock market is contracting at its fastest rate in over a decade, driven by takeovers of London-listed companies. According to Bloomberg data, approximately 45 companies have been delisted from the London market this year due to mergers and acquisitions, representing a 10% increase compared to the total for last year. This marks the highest number of delistings since 2010. Meanwhile, the value of deals targeting UK companies has surged by 81% this year, exceeding $160 billion.
Earlier this year, UK equities seemed to be experiencing a shift in sentiment among both large institutions and smaller investors. The British stock market continues to attract bargain hunters, as UK equities are now trading at a record discount of over 40% compared to global counterparts, based on Bloomberg data. Many of the takeover targets have been mid-cap companies listed on London’s AIM market, which typically feature low trading volumes and limited analyst attention.
That said, in November, investors returned to UK equity funds after three and a half years of consistent monthly withdrawals and a significant sell-off ahead of the Budget. Data from Calastone shows that retail investors directed a net £317 million into funds focused on UK stocks during the month. This inflow marks a notable shift, ending 41 consecutive months of net outflows, during which over £25 billion was withdrawn since May 2021.
The change in investor sentiment follows a challenging October for equity funds, which experienced record outflows as UK investors withdrew their money due to fears that the chancellor would raise capital gains tax (CGT). At the end of October, during the Budget announcement, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed an immediate CGT increase. The lower rate rose from 10% to 18%, while the higher rate climbed from 20% to 24%.
Analysts suggest the UK stock market could be nearing a recovery, but the timing and pace of this turnaround remain uncertain. This is where dividend stocks play a key role. Prioritizing stocks with rising dividends can offer stability and consistency through different market cycles. In addition, they provide an opportunity for long-term growth, compounding returns over time until share prices rebound. The UK market offers one of the highest dividend yields among major markets. The FTSE 100 boasts a yield of 3.68%, while the FTSE 250, representing medium-sized UK companies, offers slightly lower yields but still provides attractive income opportunities. This allows investors to focus on higher-growth areas, such as smaller companies, while benefiting from increasing dividends. According to a report by BlackRock, currently, UK market dividends are growing at a rate of 2-3%, roughly in line with long-term inflation. Stocks with growing dividends typically have reliable cash flows, enabling them to increase payouts over time.
Janus Henderson's 2023 annual dividend report confirmed the rise in dividend growth, noting that the UK distributed approximately $86 billion in dividends in 2023, a notable increase from the $63.1 billion paid out in 2020. Given this, we will take a look at some of the best FTSE dividend stocks according to yield.
Our Methodology:
For this list, we scanned over 40 holdings of the UK Dividend Aristocrats ETF, which tracks the performance of the highest-yielding UK companies with at least 7 consecutive years of dividend growth. From this list, we chose 10 stocks with the highest dividend yields as of December 28 and arranged them in order from lowest to highest yield. We also measured hedge fund sentiment around each stock according to Insider Monkey’s database of 900 as of Q3 2024.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK.L)
Dividend Yield as of December 28: 3.09%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK.L) ranks seventh on our list of the best FTSE dividend stocks. The London-based pharmaceutical company specializes in high-quality generic medicines and other pharmaceutical products. The company’s diversified business model, which includes generics, injectables, and branded medications, offers numerous growth opportunities. This was reflected in its earnings, where the strong performance of the Branded division helped counterbalance sector-wide challenges in Generics. In addition, it has a robust pipeline of new product launches, with 36 filings submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in just the first half of the year. This impressive pipeline is expected to generate excitement and help mitigate any difficulties with current products. The stock has surged by roughly 12.5% in the past 12 months.
In the first half of 2024, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK.L) reported revenue of $1.57 billion, which showed a 10% growth from the same period last year. The company's operating profit also jumped to $351 million, from $245 million in the prior-year period. It also reported a solid cash position, with its operating cash flow amounting to $198 million.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK.L)'s Branded business performed exceptionally well, benefiting from continued investment in expanding its portfolio of oncology and chronic treatments. The Injectables segment is maintaining strong momentum, with new product launches and additional capacity contributing to growth. Moreover, the strategic acquisition of Xellia’s products, manufacturing facility, and R&D assets, once completed, is expected to support the long-term prospects of the business. The Generics division continues to stand out by focusing on more complex products and the quality of its US-based manufacturing capabilities. The outlook for 2024 remains positive, and the company has raised its revenue and profit guidance.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK.L) currently offers an interim dividend of $0.32 per share. The company has remained committed to its shareholder obligation, paying regular dividends to them since 2005. Moreover, in the first half of the year, it paid $104 million to shareholders through dividends. As of December 28, the stock has a dividend yield of 3.09%.
