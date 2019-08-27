The Highest-Paid Public Employees in Every State

It’s no secret that football and basketball coaches at public universities command high salaries, but there are other public employees who get paid almost as handsomely as these collegiate coaches. You might not be aware of exactly how high their salaries can go — some of these public employees are millionaires many times over.

To determine the highest-paid public employee in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports and OpenTheBooks.com, and ranked employees by their total 2018 pay. Some of these people have since been removed from their positions; however, the information is accurate as of 2018.

Out of all the highest-paid public employees on this list, 29 held head football coach positions, and most pulled down a hefty annual salary of $1 million or more. Only three head football coaches earned salaries that fell below the $1 million mark. Although football coaches claim the greatest number of spots in this study, not a single basketball coach on the list earned less than $1 million in 2018. In fact, a collegiate basketball coach takes the top spot, bringing home a staggering annual salary that exceeded $9 million.

The other highest-paid public employees on GOBankingRates’ list include university presidents, a medical college dean, a superintendent of schools and a staff surgeon, all of whom earned less than $1 million in 2018. Even so, these pubic employees still collected sizable salaries, ranging from $231,210 to $876,442 per year.

Alabama

Name: Nick Saban

Nick Saban Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Alabama

University of Alabama Total pay in 2018: $8,307,000

Alaska

Name: James Roland Johnsen

James Roland Johnsen Job title: President

President Employer: University of Alaska Statewide System

University of Alaska Statewide System Total pay in 2018: $384,599.99

Arizona

Name: Sean Miller

Sean Miller Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: University of Arizona

University of Arizona Total pay in 2018: $2,700,000

Arkansas

Name: Chad Morris

Chad Morris Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas Total pay in 2018: $3,500,000

California

Name: Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Los Angeles Total pay in 2018: $3,300,000

Colorado

Name: Mike MacIntyre

Mike MacIntyre Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Boulder Total pay in 2018: $2,878,500

Connecticut

Name: Randy Edsall

Randy Edsall Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Connecticut

University of Connecticut Total pay in 2018: $1,100,000

Delaware

Name: Mark T. Brainard

Mark T. Brainard Job title: President

President Employer: Delaware Technical Community College

Delaware Technical Community College Total pay in 2018: $245,954.82

Florida

Name: Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Florida

University of Florida Total pay in 2018: $6,070,000

Georgia

Name: Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Georgia

University of Georgia Total pay in 2018: $6,603,600

Hawaii

Name: Jay Boughanem

Jay Boughanem Job title: Staff surgeon

Staff surgeon Employer: Hawaii Health Systems Corp.

Hawaii Health Systems Corp. Total pay in 2018: $600,000

Idaho

Name: Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Boise State University

Boise State University Total pay in 2018: $1,650,010

Illinois

Name: Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Total pay in 2018: $5,000,000

Indiana

Name: Jeff Brohm

Jeff Brohm Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Purdue University

Purdue University Total pay in 2018: $3,800,000

Iowa

Name: Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Iowa

University of Iowa Total pay in 2018: $4,700,000

Kansas

Name: Bill Self

Bill Self Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: University of Kansas

University of Kansas Total pay in 2018: $4,066,857

Kentucky

Name: John Calipari

John Calipari Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky Total pay in 2018: $9,276,643

Louisiana

Name: Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Louisiana State University

Louisiana State University Total pay in 2018: $3,500,000

Maine

Name: Joan Ferrini-Mundy

Joan Ferrini-Mundy Job title: President

President Employer: University of Maine

University of Maine Total pay in 2018: $350,000.04

Maryland

Name: Mark Turgeon

Mark Turgeon Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: University of Maryland, College Park

University of Maryland, College Park Total pay in 2018: $2,847,232

Massachusetts

Name: Michael Collins

Michael Collins Job title: Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and senior vice president for health sciences

Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and senior vice president for health sciences Employer: University of Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts Total pay in 2018: $1,069,751.67

Michigan

Name: Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Michigan

University of Michigan Total pay in 2018: $7,504,000

Minnesota

Name: P.J. Fleck

P.J. Fleck Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Total pay in 2018: $3,550,000

Mississippi

Name: Matt Luke

Matt Luke Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi Total pay in 2018: $3,000,000

Missouri

Name: Cuonzo Martin

Cuonzo Martin Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: University of Missouri

University of Missouri Total pay in 2018: $2,800,000

Montana

Name: Laurence Hubbard

Laurence Hubbard Job title: President and CEO

President and CEO Employer: Montana State Fund

Montana State Fund Total pay in 2018: $342,308

Nebraska

Name: Scott Frost

Scott Frost Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Nebraska

University of Nebraska Total pay in 2018: $5,000,000

Nevada

Name: Tony Sanchez

Tony Sanchez Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of Nevada, Las Vegas Total pay in 2018: $600,000

New Hampshire

Name: James W. Dean Jr.

James W. Dean Jr. Job title: President

President Employer: University of New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire Total pay in 2018: $445,000

New Jersey

Name: Chris Ash

Chris Ash Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Rutgers University-New Brunswick Total pay in 2018: $2,200,000

New Mexico

Name: Bob Davie

Bob Davie Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of New Mexico

University of New Mexico Total pay in 2018: $823,740

New York

Name: Thomas J. Quatroche Jr.

Thomas J. Quatroche Jr. Job title: President and CEO

President and CEO Employer: Erie County Medical Center Corp.

Erie County Medical Center Corp. Total pay in 2018: $876,442.07

North Carolina

Name: Roy Williams

Roy Williams Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Total pay in 2018: $3,298,778

North Dakota

Name: Larry P. Nybladh

Larry P. Nybladh Job title: Superintendent of schools

Superintendent of schools Employer: Grand Forks County

Grand Forks County Total pay in 2018: $231,210

Ohio

Name: Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Ohio State University

Ohio State University Total pay in 2018: $7,600,000

Oklahoma

Name: Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma State University Total pay in 2018: $5,000,000

Oregon

Name: Dana Altman

Dana Altman Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: University of Oregon

University of Oregon Total pay in 2018: $2,822,000

Pennsylvania

Name: James Franklin

James Franklin Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University Total pay in 2018: $4,800,000

Rhode Island

Name: David M. Dooley

David M. Dooley Job title: President

President Employer: University of Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island Total pay in 2018: $379,999.88

South Carolina

Name: Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Clemson University

Clemson University Total pay in 2018: $6,543,350

South Dakota

Name: T.J. Otzelberger

T.J. Otzelberger Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University Total pay in 2018: $400,000

Tennessee

Name: Jeremy Pruitt

Jeremy Pruitt Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee Total pay in 2018: $3,846,000

Texas

Name: Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University Total pay in 2018: $7,500,000

Utah

Name: Kyle Whittingham

Kyle Whittingham Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Utah

University of Utah Total pay in 2018: $3,787,917

Vermont

Name: Frederick C. Morin III

Frederick C. Morin III Job title: Dean of the College of Medicine

Dean of the College of Medicine Employer: University of Vermont

University of Vermont Total pay in 2018: $582,254

Virginia

Name: Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: University of Virginia

University of Virginia Total pay in 2018: $4,150,000

Washington

Name: Chris Petersen

Chris Petersen Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Washington

University of Washington Total pay in 2018: $4,377,500

West Virginia

Name: Bob Huggins

Bob Huggins Job title: Head basketball coach

Head basketball coach Employer: West Virginia University

West Virginia University Total pay in 2018: $3,865,000

Wisconsin

Name: Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Wisconsin-Madison Total pay in 2018: $3,750,000

Wyoming

Name: Craig Bohl

Craig Bohl Job title: Head football coach

Head football coach Employer: University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming Total pay in 2018: $1,412,000

Methodology: GOBankingRates found each state’s highest-paid public employee by analyzing OpenTheBooks.com and USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports for both football and basketball head coaches. GOBankingRates factored total 2018 pay in the rankings and included only the highest-paid employee per state. All head coaches are employed by public universities, and the most recent known salary is stated for each employee. In some instances, the employee has been fired, retired, or let go from their position in the past year but was still the highest paid in the state in 2018. All data was compiled and verified on Aug. 7, 2019.

