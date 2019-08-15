The Highest-Paid Pro Athletes Across America

It’s no secret that star athletes are some of the richest people in America, but with millionaire athletes from four professional sports often crammed into the same state, it’s hard to tell which superstar from which team stands above the rest. California alone, for example, is home to the likes of Lebron James, Steph Curry and Philip Rivers — just a few of the multimillionaire ballers scattered across the state’s 16 big-four teams.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of the highest-paid athletes in every state where there is a pro team. The pay is based on total compensation, which includes base salary as well as bonuses and other incentives. However, since this data is based off pro team salary information and many states don’t host a pro team, the list omits nearly half of the states in America.

Arizona: Devin Booker

Total compensation 2019-20: $27,285,000

When the Phoenix Suns drafted Devin Booker in the first round in 2015, the forward was widely considered to be the best shooter in his class. He lived up to the hype, to say the least. In 2017, he became the youngest player in history to score 60 points in a single game — he actually ended up with 70 that night against the Boston Celtics, joining the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and David Robinson as one of only seven players in history to reach the 70-point milestone, despite the fact that Boston found a way to win that evening.

California: Stephen Curry

Total compensation 2019-20: $40,231,758

With 19 pro teams scattered across its many cities, 16 in the four major sports, California has stiff competition when it comes to well-compensated athletes. Steph Curry stands out among them all — but not just in California. The Golden State Warriors point guard pulled in nearly $80 million in 2019 when you factor in endorsements and other business ventures, earning him the No. 23 spot on the Forbes list of highest-earning celebrities across all industries. One of the most marketable players in the NBA, the two-time MVP has boasted the highest salary in the league ever since signing the NBA’s first $200 million contract in 2017.

Colorado: Paul Millsap

Total compensation 2019-20: $30,350,000

Drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2006 before moving to Atlanta in 2013, power forward Paul Millsap has been with Denver since 2017. He was named All-Rookie his debut year and went on to become a four-time All-Star. As soon as free agency began in 2019, the Nuggets exercised its option to keep Millsap for the third and final year of his contract. The move cost Denver about $30.4 million. His +8.6 net rating was the franchise’s best in 2017, and he was widely considered to be one of the top players on the team last year.

District of Columbia: Stephen Strasburg

Total compensation 2019-20: $38,333,334

Ten-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star Stephen Strasburg has been a pitcher with the Washington Nationals since his rookie year in 2010. Although his fastball has slowed down over the years, his curve is as nasty as ever — and Strasburg is an important veteran and team leader. In April, he broke the franchise record for most innings pitched in a National’s uniform. Breaking records is nothing new to Strasburg. He started his career during his very first appearance by throwing a franchise-record 14 strikeouts in one game. His base salary is now $35 million and his signing bonus made up the rest of his 2019 total earnings.

Florida: Jimmy Butler

Total compensation 2019-20: $32,742,000

Several teams were vying for Jimmy Butler during free agency in 2019, and for good reason. The small forward and shooting guard is a four-time All-Star who was also named All-Defensive four times and All-NBA twice. In the end, it was the Miami Heat who scooped him up from Philadelphia as part of a complex, four-team trade. Butler, whose base salary represents the whole of his total compensation, has added value to all five teams he’s played for since his rookie year in Chicago in 2011. Most recently, he averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists during his 55 games with the 76ers.

Georgia: Chandler Parsons

Total compensation 2019-20: $25,102,511

Although the official holiday was still 24 hours away, ESPN declared July 3, 2019, as “Chandler Parsons Independence Day.” That’s because that was the date it was announced that the Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t agree to a buyout deal with the three-team veteran small forward and, instead, had traded him to Atlanta. The 2011-12 All-Rookie, who averages 12.8 points per game, earned all of his total compensation from his base salary.

