Here’s the Highest-Paid Player on Every NFL Team

NFL contracts are incredibly complicated. The league’s collective bargaining agreement is a 316-page brick of a legal document that deals with painfully complex concepts such as nonexclusive franchise tags, dead money, salary caps, nontrade clauses and cap hits. A player can earn a six-figure base salary — the 2019 league minimum for a rookie is $495,000 — but finish the year with tens of millions of dollars in earnings.

That’s because professional football contracts include a web of financial incentives such as signing bonuses, roster bonuses, workout bonuses and reporting bonuses. The only sure way to tell what a player makes in a given year is to look at his yearly cash earnings, which can vary wildly from one year to the next depending on how the player’s contract is structured. Here’s a look at the highest-earning player on all 32 NFL teams in terms of 2019 yearly cash earnings.

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray

Total cash: $24,084,924

The Cardinals invested in their future in 2019 with the league’s No. 1 overall draft pick — 22-year-old Heisman Trophy winner and two-sport phenom Kyler Murray, who walked away from a $4.6 million signing bonus he earned after being drafted by baseball’s Oakland A’s last year. The quarterback opted for football, instead. In doing so, he landed a four-year, $35.16 million contract, virtually all of which is guaranteed. Thanks to a $23.5 million signing bonus, he’ll earn only six figures a year in base salary for the duration of his contract.

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan

Total cash: $44,750,000

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has been with Atlanta since the Falcons drafted him in the first round in 2008. He cemented his future with the team when he signed a five-year, $150 million contract that includes a $46.5 million signing bonus. He’s guaranteed $100 million — a full two-thirds of his contract — and he’ll earn an average of $30 million a year before he becomes a free agent in 2024.

Baltimore Ravens: Earl Thomas

Total cash: $22,000,000

Before joining the Ravens in 2019, free safety Earl Thomas spent nine seasons as part of the so-called “Legion of Boom,” a defensive juggernaut that led the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl glory. He’s guaranteed $32 million of his four-year, $55 million contract with Baltimore. He landed a $20 million signing bonus and will earn an average salary of $13.75 million a year until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Buffalo Bills: Mitch Morse

Total cash: $19,187,500

Center Mitch Morse finished his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and signed a free-agency deal with the Bills. The fifth-year NFL veteran’s new contract will pay him $44.5 million over four years, for an average annual salary of nearly $11.13 million. An $11 million signing bonus was part of the deal, which helped Morse earn a total guarantee of nearly $26.18 million.

Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton

Total cash: $16,700,000

Nearly all of quarterback Cam Newton’s total cash for the year will come from his $16.2 million base salary. It’s part of a five-year, $103.8 million contract extension Newton signed in 2015, with $60 million of it guaranteed. The deal includes a $22.5 million signing bonus and pays the 2015 league Most Valuable Player an average salary of $20.76 million a year.

Chicago Bears: Khalil Mack

Total cash: $15,500,000

When the Chicago Bears signed Khalil Mack in 2018 to a six-year, $141 million contract, it was the biggest deal for any defensive player in NFL history. The outside linebacker and former Oakland Raiders star landed a $34 million signing bonus and a $90 million total guarantee as part of the package, $60 million of which was guaranteed at signing. He’s now earning an average salary of $23.5 million.

Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton

Total cash: $16,200,000

Quarterback Andy Dalton, now in his ninth season, has been with the Bengals for his entire career. He’s nearing the end of a six-year, $96 million contract extension signed in 2014, which includes a $12 million signing bonus and $17 million total guaranteed. He earns an average salary of $16 million a season, which is his exact base salary in 2019, representing nearly all of his total cash for the year.

Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham Jr.

Total cash: $17,000,000

When the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr., they got a great deal on a great player. That’s because the New York Giants picked up the tab for about half of the nearly $41 million he was guaranteed — a $20 million signing bonus and nearly $1.46 million in his 2018 base salary — when they inked his contract extension in 2018. The six-year veteran wide receiver is starting a five-year, $90 million contract that pays him an average salary of $18 million and a total guarantee of $65 million.

