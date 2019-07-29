The Highest-Paid MLB Players

As major league teams gear up for the postseason push, clubs will be counting on their handsomely paid stars to show that they’re worth all these millions. Will $330 million man Bryce Harper be able to guide the Philadelphia Phillies to the playoffs? Or how about Giancarlo Stanton with the New York Yankees? At this point in the season, it’s really time for these folks to earn their money, and that means it’s a good time to remember who has the most to prove.

So, here’s a pre-postseason look at the 25 biggest contracts in the sport, based on the overall value of each deal.

Patrick Corbin: $140M for 6 Years

Free Agent: 2025

Pitcher Patrick Corbin signed a deal with the Washington Nationals that averages out to more than $23 million a season. His 3.40 ERA over his first 20 starts for Washington in the 2019 season undoubtedly made the Washington front office very happy.





Cole Hamels: $144M for 6 Years

Free Agent: 2020

Cole Hamels signed his contract as a member of the Philadephia Phillies, then was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2015 and subsequently the Chicago Cubs in 2018. The Cubs, seeking a fifth straight National League postseason appearance, will look to Hamels for veteran leadership. He’s pitched in 17 playoff games.

Eric Hosmer: $144M for 8 Years

Free Agent: 2026

Eric Hosmer, a first baseman, spent his first seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals until he became a free agent following the 2017 season. In his first 255 games with his next team, the San Diego Padres, he hit 31 home runs.

Chris Sale: $145M for 5 Years

Free Agent: 2025

Chris Sale, the Boston Red Sox All-Star pitcher, is in the midst of an unusually pedestrian season, but he set the bar pretty high during his first two seasons in Boston. Sale finished top five in Cy Young Award voting both seasons, striking out an incredible 13.2 batters per nine innings in a Red Sox uniform.

Jacoby Ellsbury: $153M for 7 Years

Free Agent: 2022

New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury hasn’t taken a major league swing since 2017, but even before that, he’d been a bit of a disappointment. He underperformed compared to his first seven seasons with the archrival Red Sox, where he averaged .297. In four seasons with the Yankees, his average is .264.

Jon Lester: $155M for 6 Years

Free Agent: 2022

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester has an impressive resume. As a three-time World Series champ and a lymphoma survivor to boot, he’s earned his right to command a pretty impressive salary. After eight-plus seasons with the Red Sox — and a short stint with the Oakland Athletics — the left-handed pitcher finally got his big payday: a six-year, $155 million deal with the Cubs.

Masahiro Tanaka: $155M for 7 Years

Free Agent: 2021

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka’s massive $155 million pact is yet another huge deal the New York Yankees are shouldering. Tanaka’s earning it this season. The Yankees are in the playoff hunt, and Tanaka’s performance has bolstered New York fans as they wait for ace Luis Severino to return from an injury that has sidelined him all season.

Buster Posey: $159M for 8 Years

Free Agent: 2023

Catcher Buster Posey, in his 11th season with the San Francisco Giants, was the 2012 National League Most Valuable Player and has been integral to three World Series championships. With a career average in the .300 range, he’s a six-time All-Star.

Chris Davis: $161M for 7 Years

Free Agent: 2023

Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis had a pretty incredible stretch from 2012 to 2016, smashing nearly 200 home runs across five seasons. However, the first baseman, who signed a lengthy deal in 2016, hasn’t topped 26 home runs or 61 RBIs in a season since.

Jose Altuve: $163.5M for 7 Years

Free Agent: 2025

The undersized Jose Altuve stands just 5-foot-6, but he produces outsized results at the plate. The second baseman has more than 110 home runs and 250 stolen bases across his career with the Houston Astros. He won the 2017 American League MVP award.

Felix Hernandez: $175M for 7 Years

Free Agent: 2020

King Felix, as he’s known to his hometown fans, threw the first perfect game in Seattle Mariners history in 2012, and Hernandez was rewarded handsomely for his efforts a year later when he scored a seven-year contract extension with the team for $175 million. The 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner, Hernandez has struggled with injuries in two of the past three seasons.

