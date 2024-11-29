Higher Revenue and Positive Full Year Guidance Lifted Turning Point Brands (TPB) in Q3

Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The significant move of the Fed to cut interest rates helped stabilize the market. Small caps outperformed large caps in the quarter. The fund returned 6.15% (net) in the third quarter compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s 8.41% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The one-month return of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was 30.02%, and its shares gained 168.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 27, 2024, Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) stock closed at $61.41 per share with a market capitalization of $1.087 billion.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) produces a range of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories. The stock's strong performance was supported by higher revenues and positive full-year guidance, particularly driven by its tobacco-free nicotine pouches, which saw triple-digit sales growth. While starting from a small base, that segment is well positioned to gain share in the fast-growing $5 billion tobacco-free category. We trimmed our position during the quarter as the share price appreciated."

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 20 hedge fund portfolios held Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) at the end of the third quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter. In the third quarter, Turning Point Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:TPB) sales were up 3.8% year-over-year to $105.6 million.