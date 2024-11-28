High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Source: Getty Images

Written by Amy Legate-Wolfe at The Motley Fool Canada

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is a popular strategy for those seeking a blend of steady income and long-term growth potential. These stocks often represent companies with robust cash flows and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. The appeal lies in the ability to provide consistent payouts even during market downturns, which can act as a stabilizing force in an investment portfolio. Moreover, reinvesting dividends can accelerate wealth accumulation through compounding, thus making these stocks an attractive choice for long-term investors. So, let’s get into three strong options.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is a giant in Canada’s telecommunications sector and a favourite among dividend investors. With a forward annual dividend yield of 10.52% and a dividend rate of $3.99 per share, BCE offers one of the highest yields in its sector. Its reliable dividend track record stems from its dominant market position and steady cash flow from essential services like wireless, internet, and media.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, BCE reported revenues of $5.97 billion, down slightly by 1.8% year over year, primarily due to softness in media advertising revenue. However, the dividend stock showcased resilience with a 2.1% growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It reached an impressive margin of 45.6%, the highest in over three decades.

This performance highlights BCE’s focus on cost control and margin expansion, which are critical factors for sustaining its hefty dividend payouts. Going forward, BCE’s strategic investments in 5G and its ongoing efficiency initiatives position it well to continue rewarding shareholders.

South Bow

South Bow (TSX:SOBO), a player in Canada’s energy infrastructure space, combines stable revenue streams with potential for growth. With a market cap of $7.37 billion, SOBO benefits from its position in an industry critical to economic activity. The dividend stock has seen a 52-week range from $27.90 to $38.21, reflecting investor confidence in its fundamentals.

Specific dividend details for SOBO are sparse, given its new creation, though it recently announced a US$0.50 dividend for investors. Plus, its strong market presence and the sector’s tendency toward high payouts make it a candidate for dividend growth in the future. Investors should keep an eye on its cash flow generation, especially given the infrastructure-heavy nature of its operations, which often leads to predictable earnings and stable distributions.