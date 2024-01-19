High street sounds recession alarm as December retail sales crash

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

There were renewed fears for the high street and the UK economy as a whole as retail sales fell by 3.2% in December, the fastest pace in almost two years, in a very disappointing Christmas for the high street.

The figures are seasonally adjusted, meaning the actual figures were likely higher than in November, but the rise was much less than in past years.

Non-food store sales volumes fell fastest, by 3.9%.

Sales volumes fell by 0.9% in the last three quarters of the year, and have now fallen for consecutive quarters.

Heather Bovill, Deputy Director for Surveys and Economic Indicators at the ONS, said customers buying presents early played a part, but there were also signs of long-term decline.

She said: “Following a strong November, retail sales plummeted in December with all types of outlets being hit. This was the largest overall monthly fall since January 2021, when the reintroduction of pandemic restrictions knocked sales heavily.

“Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales.

“Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts, but had also purchased earlier during Black Friday promotions, to help spread the cost.

“The longer-term picture remains subdued, with quarterly sales dipping, while annual sales volumes fell for the second consecutive year, to their lowest level in five years.”

Jon Boland, general manager of Clover in the UK, said: “This decline in a key sector will be a cause for concern for those hoping the UK economy will avoid a recession in the early months of this year.”

