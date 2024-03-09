High Peak Royalties Limited's (ASX:HPR) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

High Peak Royalties (ASX:HPR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on High Peak Royalties' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for High Peak Royalties is:

5.2% = AU$493k ÷ AU$9.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of High Peak Royalties' Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

At first glance, High Peak Royalties' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by High Peak Royalties over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared High Peak Royalties' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 33% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if High Peak Royalties is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is High Peak Royalties Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

High Peak Royalties doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about High Peak Royalties. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of High Peak Royalties' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

