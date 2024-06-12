High Insider Ownership Growth Stocks On Euronext Paris In June 2024

Amid a backdrop of moderate gains across major European stock indices, with France's CAC 40 Index experiencing slight upward movement, investors are keenly observing market trends as economic signals present a mixed yet cautiously optimistic outlook. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership on Euronext Paris stand out as potentially robust investment opportunities due to the alignment of interests between company insiders and shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.5% 25.2% Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 30.6% WALLIX GROUP (ENXTPA:ALLIX) 19.8% 101.4% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 20.1% 37.7% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 12.1% 104.5% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.6% 79.3% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 26.1% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 41.7% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.4% 150% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 16.4% 67.9%

Click here to see the full list of 22 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Paris Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MedinCell S.A. is a French pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of long-acting injectable medications across multiple therapeutic areas, with a market capitalization of approximately €428.93 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the pharmaceuticals segment, totaling €14.13 million.

Insider Ownership: 16.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 40.6% p.a.

MedinCell, a French biotech firm, showcases robust growth prospects with its revenue expected to expand at 40.6% annually, significantly outpacing the French market's 5.8%. Despite recent Phase 3 setbacks in its arthritis treatment trial, improvements in secondary outcomes suggest potential for future success. Analysts predict a substantial 30.4% increase in stock price, aligning with MedinCell's transition to profitability within three years. However, shareholder dilution over the past year and high share price volatility present notable risks.

ENXTPA:MEDCL Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: OVH Groupe S.A. is a global provider of public and private cloud services, shared hosting, and dedicated server solutions, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.98 billion.

Operations: OVH Groupe's revenue is segmented into Public Cloud (€140.71 million), Private Cloud (€514.59 million), and Web Cloud (€179.45 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 11.1% p.a.

OVH Groupe, a French cloud services provider, is poised for growth with expected revenue increases outpacing the French market's average. Despite a volatile share price and low forecasted return on equity, the company's transition to profitability within three years and significant earnings growth projections highlight its potential. Recent strategic executive hires and expansion into new markets, including a substantial investment in Canadian operations, underscore OVH's commitment to innovation and international market penetration.

ENXTPA:OVH Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VusionGroup S.A. offers digitalization solutions for commerce across Europe, Asia, and North America, with a market capitalization of approximately €2.18 billion.

Operations: VusionGroup S.A. generates €801.96 million from the installation and maintenance of electronic shelf labels.

Insider Ownership: 13.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 21.9% p.a.

VusionGroup S.A. has demonstrated robust growth, with a significant increase in both sales and net income as reported in their latest earnings. The company's future looks promising with expected annual profit growth outpacing the French market significantly over the next three years. Despite this, VusionGroup contends with a highly volatile share price. Analysts project a substantial rise in stock price, aligning with the company's aggressive revenue and earnings forecasts.

ENXTPA:VU Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Key Takeaways

