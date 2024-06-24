High Insider Ownership Growth Stocks On The Indian Exchange In June 2024

Over the past year, the Indian stock market has seen a significant rise of 46%, though it has remained flat in the last seven days. With earnings expected to grow by 16% annually, stocks with high insider ownership might be particularly appealing as they often indicate confidence from those who know the company best.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.9% Pitti Engineering (BSE:513519) 33.6% 28.0% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 33.5% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.9% 33.5% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 37.8% 22.7% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 11.1% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% JNK India (NSEI:JNKINDIA) 23.8% 31.8% Chalet Hotels (NSEI:CHALET) 13.1% 27.6% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 26.9%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: Happy Forgings Limited specializes in the manufacture of forgings and related components within India, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹114.33 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its forged and machined products segment, totaling ₹13.58 billion.

Insider Ownership: 26.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 25.7% p.a.

Happy Forgings Limited, a growth company with high insider ownership in India, showcases robust financial performance and strategic expansion. Its earnings have consistently grown by 25.1% annually over the past five years, with future earnings expected to grow at 25.7% per year, outpacing the Indian market's average. Recent financial results reveal a significant increase in yearly revenue to INR 13.72 billion and net income to INR 2.43 billion. Additionally, Happy Forgings is expanding its global footprint through new contracts for automotive components in the US market, indicating potential revenue diversification and sustained growth prospects.

NSEI:HAPPYFORGE Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Overview: Info Edge (India) Limited is an online classifieds company engaged in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, and education services both in India and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹823.70 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through recruitment solutions and real estate classifieds, amounting to ₹18.80 billion and ₹3.51 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 37.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.2% p.a.

Info Edge (India) Limited, while not top in its class for high insider ownership growth companies, shows promise with earnings forecasted to grow at 24.2% annually, outpacing the Indian market's 15.9%. Recent financials indicate a shift to profitability this year with substantial revenue and net income increases. However, insider transactions have been mixed, with significant selling but also some buying over the past three months. Upcoming dividends and active participation in major conferences highlight ongoing strategic initiatives despite recent regulatory challenges regarding GST violations.

NSEI:NAUKRI Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Overview: Persistent Systems Limited operates in the provision of software products, services, and technology solutions across India, North America, and other global markets, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹579.44 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from three primary segments: Healthcare & Life Sciences (₹20.88 billion), Software, Hi-Tech and Emerging Industries (₹45.95 billion), and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) (₹31.39 billion).

Insider Ownership: 34.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 18.2% p.a.

Persistent Systems, a key player in India's tech sector, is experiencing robust growth with revenue forecasted to increase by 13.4% annually, surpassing the Indian market average of 9.6%. Earnings are also expected to grow by 18.2% annually, outpacing the broader market's 15.9%. Recent initiatives like the launch of GenAI Hub underscore its commitment to innovation and market expansion. However, recent executive resignations may pose challenges for stability and continuity within its leadership team.

NSEI:PERSISTENT Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

