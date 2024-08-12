High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On SEHK For August 2024

Amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainties and market volatility, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK) has shown resilience, with the Hang Seng Index gaining 0.85% recently. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership often stand out as they indicate strong confidence from those closest to the business. When evaluating growth stocks in such conditions, it's crucial to consider firms where insiders have significant skin in the game. This alignment of interests can be particularly reassuring for investors navigating today's fluctuating markets.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth iDreamSky Technology Holdings (SEHK:1119) 18.8% 104.1% Pacific Textiles Holdings (SEHK:1382) 11.2% 37.7% Tian Tu Capital (SEHK:1973) 34% 70.5% Adicon Holdings (SEHK:9860) 22.4% 28.3% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.7% 79.3% Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (SEHK:9863) 15% 74.3% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 13.9% 100.1% Ocumension Therapeutics (SEHK:1477) 23.3% 93.7% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 28.6% 83.9% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.2% 91.4%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company with a market cap of HK$196.19 billion, offers live streaming, online marketing, and other services in the People’s Republic of China.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its domestic operations (CN¥114.72 billion) and overseas activities (CN¥2.94 billion).

Insider Ownership: 19.2%

Kuaishou Technology, a growth company with high insider ownership, has shown promising advancements in AI technology with its Kling AI video generation model. Recent upgrades have significantly improved video quality and motion performance. The company's financials are strong, having turned profitable this year with Q1 2024 net income of CNY 4.12 billion. Earnings are forecast to grow at 22.41% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Hong Kong market's average growth rate.

SEHK:1024 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: J&T Global Express Limited, an investment holding company with a market cap of HK$57.37 billion, offers express delivery services.

Operations: Revenue Segments: The company generates revenue primarily from its air freight transportation services, amounting to $8.85 billion.

Insider Ownership: 20.2%

J&T Global Express, with significant insider ownership, has been added to the FTSE All-World Index. The company is forecast to become profitable within three years, with earnings expected to grow 105.7% annually. Revenue grew by 21.8% last year and is projected to increase by 16.8% per year, outpacing the Hong Kong market's average growth rate of 7.4%. Recent board changes include the appointment of Peter Lai Hock Meng as an independent non-executive director and audit committee chairman.

SEHK:1519 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Techtronic Industries Company Limited designs, manufactures, and markets power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products across North America, Europe, and internationally with a market cap of HK$176.93 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include $13.23 billion from Power Equipment and $965.09 million from Floorcare & Cleaning.

Insider Ownership: 25.4%

Techtronic Industries, with substantial insider ownership, reported strong earnings for H1 2024, including net income of US$550.37 million and sales of US$7.31 billion. The company announced an interim dividend of HKD 1.08 per share and appointed Steven Richman as CEO, highlighting his extensive industry experience. Earnings are forecast to grow at 15.3% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's average growth rate of 11.3%, while trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value.

SEHK:669 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

