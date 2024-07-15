High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On Euronext Amsterdam

Amid a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, the Euronext Amsterdam stands out with its unique offerings, particularly in the realm of growth companies with high insider ownership. These firms not only demonstrate robust growth potential but also benefit from significant stakeholder confidence, which can be crucial in times of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 114.0% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 68.9% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 64.8% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.8% 23.9%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V. operates a chain of fitness clubs across Europe and has a market capitalization of approximately €1.46 billion.

Operations: Revenue for the company is primarily generated from two geographic segments: Benelux, which contributes approximately €479.04 million, and France, Spain & Germany combined, contributing about €568.21 million.

Insider Ownership: 12%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 64.8% p.a.

Basic-Fit, a prominent fitness chain in the Netherlands, is poised for significant growth with revenue expected to increase by 14.9% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's 9.9%. While this growth rate doesn't reach the high benchmark of 20% yearly, earnings are forecasted to surge by 64.81% annually. The company is also on track to become profitable within three years, a performance above average market expectations. Recent insider activities show more buying than selling, although not in substantial volumes, reflecting moderate confidence from insiders in the company’s trajectory.

ENXTAM:BFIT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc operates as a software-as-a-service provider for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union, with a market capitalization of approximately €271.62 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from software and programming services, totaling €42.94 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 105.8% p.a.

MotorK, despite experiencing shareholder dilution over the past year, is set to outperform with a revenue growth forecast of 24% annually, surpassing the Dutch market's average of 9.9%. The company's earnings are also expected to grow significantly at 105.85% per year. Recently, MotorK has seen executive changes with Helen Protopapas elected as a new director and Mauro Pretolani resigning. These changes could impact governance and strategic direction as the company approaches profitability within three years.

ENXTAM:MTRK Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, Europe, and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.63 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Packages and Mail in The Netherlands segments, generating €2.25 billion and €1.35 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.9% p.a.

PostNL, trading at 53.7% below its estimated fair value, shows promise with earnings expected to grow by 23.9% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's growth of 18%. Despite this potential, challenges persist: PostNL has a high debt level and recently reported a net loss of €20 million in Q1 2024. Additionally, shareholder dilution occurred over the past year and revenue growth projections remain modest at 3.3% annually—below the market average of 9.9%.

ENXTAM:PNL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

