High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On SIX Swiss Exchange For September 2024

The Switzerland market ended higher on Friday, extending gains to a third straight session, as encouraging European and U.S. economic data and optimism about interest rate cuts helped underpin sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 18.87 points or 0.15% at 12,436.59. In this favorable market environment, companies with high insider ownership often signal strong confidence from those closest to the business, making them attractive candidates for growth-focused investors.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 25% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 22.5% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 21.8% LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) 29.9% 18.4% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 13.1% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.3% Partners Group Holding (SWX:PGHN) 17.1% 12% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 104.7% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.7% 22.2% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 16.6% 96.2%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Stadler Rail AG, with a market cap of CHF2.79 billion, manufactures and sells trains across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Europe, the Americas, CIS countries and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Stadler Rail AG generates revenue from three primary segments: CHF3.10 billion from Rolling Stock, CHF789.41 million from Service & Components, and CHF135.68 million from Signalling.

Insider Ownership: 14.5%

Stadler Rail AG, with substantial insider ownership, reported half-year sales of CHF 1.29 billion and net income of CHF 23.95 million, slightly down from last year. Despite a dividend yield of 3.22% not being well-covered by free cash flows, the company is forecast to achieve significant annual earnings growth of 25%, outpacing the Swiss market's average. Trading at a considerable discount to its estimated fair value and with an expected high return on equity (20.8%) in three years, Stadler Rail shows promising growth potential despite slower revenue growth projections compared to its earnings outlook.

SWX:SRAIL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Straumann Holding AG, with a market cap of CHF20.02 billion, provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide.

Operations: Straumann Holding AG generates revenue from various regions, including CHF1.26 billion from Operations, CHF1.20 billion from Sales EMEA, CHF800.14 million from Sales NAM, CHF540.74 million from Sales APAC, and CHF282.34 million from Sales LATAM.

Insider Ownership: 32.7%

Straumann Holding, a growth company with high insider ownership, recently updated its 2024 outlook to low double-digit organic revenue growth and profitability in the 27%-28% range. For H1 2024, it reported sales of CHF 1.27 billion and net income of CHF 230.37 million, showing year-over-year improvement. Despite recent volatility in share price and lower profit margins compared to last year, forecasted earnings growth (21.8% annually) outpaces the Swiss market average.

SWX:STMN Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VAT Group AG, with a market cap of CHF13.11 billion, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows across Switzerland, Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China and internationally.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Valves (CHF783.51 million) and Global Service (CHF163.83 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

VAT Group's earnings are forecast to grow 22.48% annually over the next three years, significantly outpacing the Swiss market's 11.8% growth rate. The company's Return on Equity is projected to be very high at 41%. Despite recent volatility in its share price, VAT Group trades at a discount of 21.5% below its estimated fair value. Recent H1 2024 results showed net income increased to CHF 94 million from CHF 84.2 million year-over-year, with basic earnings per share rising to CHF 3.14 from CHF 2.81 last year.

SWX:VACN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

