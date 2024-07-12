High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On UK Exchange July 2024

As the FTSE 100 continues to show resilience with a second consecutive weekly gain, the broader UK market remains a focal point for investors seeking stability and growth. In this context, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing, as they often demonstrate a strong alignment between management’s interests and those of shareholders, which is crucial in navigating through fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United Kingdom

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Plant Health Care (AIM:PHC) 34.7% 121.3% Petrofac (LSE:PFC) 16.6% 124.5% Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 12% 44.4% Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) 26.7% 23.5% Helios Underwriting (AIM:HUW) 23.1% 14.7% Foresight Group Holdings (LSE:FSG) 31.9% 27.9% Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) 27.8% 173.3% B90 Holdings (AIM:B90) 24.4% 142.7% Mothercare (AIM:MTC) 15.1% 41.2% Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) 38.4% 42.6%

Click here to see the full list of 62 stocks from our Fast Growing UK Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Energean plc is a company focused on the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas, with a market capitalization of approximately £1.96 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the exploration and production of oil and gas, totaling approximately $1.42 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 15.6% p.a.

Energean, a growth-focused energy company in the UK, has shown robust production increases with a 49% rise in Q1 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite its high insider ownership, challenges remain as its dividend of 8.69% is poorly covered by earnings and free cash flows. The company's revenue is expected to grow at 11% annually, outpacing the UK market average of 3.5%, yet this growth rate does not breach the significant threshold. Additionally, Energean trades at a substantial discount of 61.5% below estimated fair value and forecasts suggest a very high return on equity of approximately 44.8% in three years' time despite carrying high levels of debt.

Story continues

LSE:ENOG Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Playtech plc is a global technology company specializing in gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies with a market capitalization of approximately £1.58 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is divided into segments, with €684.10 million from Gaming B2B and €946.60 million from Gaming B2C, complemented by smaller contributions of €18.20 million from HAPPYBET and €73.40 million from Sun Bingo and Other B2C activities.

Insider Ownership: 13.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 20.6% p.a.

Playtech, a UK-based technology firm with significant insider ownership, is poised for notable earnings growth, forecasted at 20.62% annually. Despite slower revenue growth predictions of 4% per year compared to the UK market's 3.5%, the company trades at a substantial discount—52.6% below estimated fair value—and analysts predict a potential price increase of 36.4%. Recent strategic moves include partnering with MGM Resorts to enhance live casino offerings, signaling expansion and innovation in its operational approach.

LSE:PTEC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TBC Bank Group PLC operates in sectors including banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing across Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, with a market capitalization of approximately £1.58 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services across three countries.

Insider Ownership: 18%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 15.2% p.a.

TBC Bank Group, a notable UK-based financial institution with high insider ownership, recently announced significant corporate actions that underscore its growth trajectory. The bank's net income and net interest income have shown robust growth in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, TBC Bank has launched a share repurchase program aimed at reducing share capital and supporting shareholder value. These moves come alongside a private placement initiative to bolster its Uzbekistan operations, demonstrating strategic expansion efforts. Despite these positive developments, the bank faces challenges with high bad loans at 2.1% and volatile share prices but remains positioned for above-market earnings growth forecasted at 15.2% annually.

LSE:TBCG Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Click through to start exploring the rest of the 59 Fast Growing UK Companies With High Insider Ownership now.

Are you invested in these stocks already? Keep abreast of every twist and turn by setting up a portfolio with Simply Wall St, where we make it simple for investors like you to stay informed and proactive.

Discover a world of investment opportunities with Simply Wall St's free app and access unparalleled stock analysis across all markets.

Searching for a Fresh Perspective?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include LSE:ENOG LSE:PTEC and LSE:TBCG.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com