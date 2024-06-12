High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On Chinese Exchange In June 2024

As of June 2024, the Chinese stock market reflects a mixed performance with sectors like real estate showing signs of recovery while overall market indices like the Shanghai Composite have experienced declines. This backdrop sets a complex stage for investors looking at growth companies with high insider ownership, which are often viewed as having aligned interests between company management and shareholders, potentially offering stability in uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Suzhou Shijing Environmental TechnologyLtd (SZSE:301030) 22% 54.9% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.6% 24.5% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% Eoptolink Technology (SZSE:300502) 26.7% 39.4% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.5% 28.4% Fujian Wanchen Biotechnology Group (SZSE:300972) 15.3% 75.9% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 24% 33.1% Xi'an Sinofuse Electric (SZSE:301031) 36.8% 43.1% Offcn Education Technology (SZSE:002607) 26.1% 65.3%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: KEDE Numerical Control Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing and marketing CNC systems and functional components within China, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥6.71 billion.

Operations: The company's primary revenue of CN¥468.13 million is derived from manufacturing general equipment.

Insider Ownership: 18.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 43.8% p.a.

KEDE Numerical Control, a growth-oriented company in China with high insider ownership, recently reported a dip in net income to CNY 15.06 million from CNY 26.88 million year-over-year despite an increase in sales. The company's revenue and earnings are expected to grow significantly over the next three years, outpacing the Chinese market averages of 13.9% and 22.8%, respectively. However, recent shareholder dilution and a forecast of low return on equity at 14.5% could raise concerns for potential investors looking for sustainable value growth.

SHSE:688305 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MayAir Technology (China) Co., Ltd. is a company based in China that focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of medical air purification equipment and atmospheric environment treatment products, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥3.99 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of medical air purification equipment and atmospheric environment treatment products.

Insider Ownership: 14.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.5% p.a.

MayAir Technology (China), demonstrating a robust growth trajectory, reported a modest increase in quarterly earnings with net income rising to CNY 35.39 million from CNY 33.57 million year-over-year. Anticipated revenue and earnings growth are expected to surpass Chinese market averages significantly over the next three years, with projections of 21% and 24.5% respectively. Despite this, its return on equity is forecasted to remain low at 13.6%, and its dividend coverage by cash flows appears weak, raising some concerns about sustainability amidst its financial gains.

SHSE:688376 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Guangdong Skychem Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of electronic materials for industries including printed circuit boards, semiconductors, and touch screens, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥2.69 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its specialty chemicals segment, amounting to CN¥343.58 million.

Insider Ownership: 31.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 31.4% p.a.

Guangdong Skychem Technology, a Chinese growth company with high insider ownership, has shown promising financial results. In the first quarter of 2024, it reported a revenue increase to CNY 80.09 million from CNY 75.44 million year-over-year and a net income rise to CNY 17.94 million from CNY 11.38 million. Despite a yearly revenue drop in 2023 to CNY 338.15 million from CNY 373.84 million, earnings still grew by an impressive rate of over the past year and are expected to continue growing significantly over the next three years at rates well above industry averages in China.

SHSE:688603 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

