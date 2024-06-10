High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On KRX In June 2024

The South Korea stock market has recently experienced positive momentum, with the KOSPI index climbing higher in consecutive sessions and now hovering just above the 2,720-points mark. Amidst this upward trend and global uncertainties impacting market sentiments, investors might consider focusing on growth companies with high insider ownership as these firms often demonstrate strong alignment between management’s interests and shareholder value.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SamyoungLtd (KOSE:A003720) 25% 30.4% ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.3% 36.4% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.8% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 26.4% 48.1% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 19.8% 76.8% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 77.4% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 118.2%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: People & Technology Inc. specializes in providing machinery services including coating, calendaring, slitting, and automation, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.74 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from machinery services such as coating, calendaring, slitting, and automation.

Insider Ownership: 17.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 29.4% p.a.

People & Technology, a South Korean company, exhibits promising growth with earnings and revenue forecasted to increase by 29.4% and 30% per year respectively, outpacing the broader KR market. Despite its high volatility in share price recently, it trades at a significant discount to estimated fair value. However, the lack of recent insider trading data and insufficient information on return on equity projections present some concerns about its future performance metrics and governance insights.

Story continues

KOSDAQ:A137400 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩14.29 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its development of long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 73.1% p.a.

ALTEOGEN, a South Korean biotech firm, is poised for substantial growth with earnings and revenue expected to increase by 73.06% and 48.3% annually. Despite trading at a significant discount to its fair value and experiencing high share price volatility, the company recently became profitable and maintains a strong forecasted return on equity of 45.2%. However, shareholder dilution over the past year and lack of recent insider trading data may raise concerns about governance.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ST Pharm Co., Ltd. specializes in custom manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, serving both domestic and international markets, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩2.12 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through custom manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, serving markets globally.

Insider Ownership: 13.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 37.9% p.a.

ST Pharm Co., Ltd. has demonstrated robust growth with earnings increasing by 66.7% annually over the past five years and is projected to rise by 37.88% annually moving forward. The company's revenue growth at 14.9% per year outpaces the South Korean market forecast of 10.4%, though it remains below a high-growth benchmark of 20%. Despite trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, concerns include substantial one-off items affecting earnings quality and recent shareholder dilution, alongside no insider trading activity in the past three months and a highly volatile share price.

KOSDAQ:A237690 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

