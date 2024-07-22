High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On Japanese Exchange With Earnings Growing At 28%

Amid a backdrop of global economic fluctuations and specific challenges within Japan's technology sector, Japanese markets have shown resilience. This context sets the stage for examining growth companies with high insider ownership in Japan, which are poised to capitalize on unique market dynamics and potentially offer robust earnings growth.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 59.7% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.8% 42.9% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 28.7% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.8% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 32.8% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 66.9% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 21.9% 91.1% Astroscale Holdings (TSE:186A) 20.9% 90% freee K.K (TSE:4478) 23.9% 72.9%

Click here to see the full list of 97 stocks from our Fast Growing Japanese Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Medley, Inc. operates platforms for recruitment and medical businesses in Japan, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥141.95 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its recruitment and medical platform services in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 34%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 28.7% p.a.

Medley, a Japanese company with substantial insider ownership, is poised for significant growth. Its earnings are expected to increase by 28.68% annually over the next three years, outpacing the broader Japanese market's 8.9% growth rate. Additionally, Medley's revenue is also forecast to grow at an impressive rate of 24.9% per year. Recently, Medley raised its fiscal year guidance, anticipating net sales of JPY 29.4 billion and a profit attributable to owners of JPY 3 billion, reflecting robust financial health and management confidence in future performance despite its highly volatile share price.

Story continues

TSE:4480 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BayCurrent Consulting, Inc. offers consulting services across various sectors in Japan and has a market capitalization of approximately ¥707.93 billion.

Operations: The firm generates revenue through diverse consulting services across multiple sectors in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 13.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 18.7% p.a.

BayCurrent Consulting, a growth-oriented firm in Japan with high insider ownership, has recently completed a significant share buyback program for ¥3.6 billion, underscoring strong management confidence in the company's value. While its revenue growth at 18.2% per year and earnings increase of 18.7% annually are below some high-growth thresholds, they still outpace the broader Japanese market significantly. The firm is trading at 38.6% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation despite its highly volatile share price and robust return on equity forecasted at 34.7%.

TSE:6532 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Saizeriya Co., Ltd. operates a chain of restaurants across Japan, Australia, and Asia, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥299.73 billion.

Operations: The firm generates its revenue primarily from its restaurant operations across Japan, Australia, and Asia.

Insider Ownership: 30.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.9% p.a.

Saizeriya Co., Ltd. has demonstrated robust earnings growth, with a 341% increase over the past year and forecasts suggesting a 24.91% annual growth rate moving forward. Despite slower projected revenue growth at 6.8% annually compared to high-growth benchmarks, it still exceeds the Japanese market average of 4.3%. The company's stock is currently valued at 12.7% below its estimated fair value, indicating potential undervaluation. No substantial insider trading occurred in the last three months, reflecting stable ownership interest.

TSE:7581 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Reveal the 97 hidden gems among our Fast Growing Japanese Companies With High Insider Ownership screener with a single click here.

Are any of these part of your asset mix? Tap into the analytical power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to get a 360-degree view on how they're shaping up.

Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include TSE:4480 TSE:6532 and TSE:7581.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com