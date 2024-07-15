High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On SIX Swiss Exchange In July 2024

The Swiss stock market has shown robust performance recently, with the SMI index reaching a new record high, buoyed by positive sentiments surrounding U.S. interest rates and strong quarterly earnings. This thriving environment sets an optimistic backdrop for investors looking at growth companies with high insider ownership on the SIX Swiss Exchange. In such a favorable market climate, stocks with substantial insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 23.1% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 20.8% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 20.1% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 13.7% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.7% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) 17.7% 9% HOCHDORF Holding (SWX:HOCN) 20.7% 103% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 75.4% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Partners Group Holding AG is a global private equity firm that manages a diverse range of investment strategies including direct, secondary, and primary investments in private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and debt, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 32.36 billion.

Operations: The revenue for the company is divided among several segments: private equity generating CHF 1.17 billion, infrastructure at CHF 379.20 million, private credit with CHF 211.30 million, and real estate contributing CHF 186.90 million.

Insider Ownership: 17.1%

Partners Group Holding AG, a Swiss private equity firm, is experiencing robust growth with earnings and revenue forecasted to outpace the Swiss market at 13.65% and 14.3% per year respectively. Despite high insider ownership, challenges include a substantial level of debt and dividends that are poorly covered by earnings or free cash flows. Recent activities include a CHF 300 million fixed-income offering and potential M&A discussions regarding the sale of Formosa Solar, signaling active strategic maneuvers in its sector.

SWX:PGHN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sonova Holding AG, with a market cap of CHF 16.53 billion, specializes in the manufacturing and sale of hearing care solutions for adults and children across regions including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Operations: Sonova's revenue is primarily generated from two segments: Cochlear Implants, which contributed CHF 282.40 million, and Hearing Instruments, accounting for CHF 3.36 billion.

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Sonova Holding AG, a Swiss-based company, is trading at 40.9% below its estimated fair value, presenting a potential opportunity despite its slower revenue growth forecast of 7% per year compared to the industry's higher rates. With earnings expected to grow by 9% annually—outpacing the Swiss market average—Sonova demonstrates solid financial prospects. However, it carries a high level of debt which could be a concern. Recent financial results showed CHF 3.63 billion in sales and CHF 609.5 million in net income for the full year ended March 31, 2024.

SWX:SOON Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Temenos AG is a global company that develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to financial institutions, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 4.74 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the development, marketing, and sale of integrated banking software systems to financial institutions globally.

Insider Ownership: 17.4%

Temenos, a Swiss growth company with high insider ownership, is trading at 22.9% below its fair value, signaling a potential opportunity. Its earnings have grown by 16.2% over the past year and are expected to increase by 14.7% annually, outpacing the Swiss market's 8.2%. Despite its high debt levels and volatile share price, Temenos has secured significant client commitments like Haventree Bank for digital transformation projects using its scalable SaaS solutions, enhancing business agility and performance.

SWX:TEMN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Seize The Opportunity

