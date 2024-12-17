High Insider Ownership Fuels Growth Stocks In December 2024

As global markets navigate a complex landscape of fluctuating interest rates and mixed economic signals, the Nasdaq Composite has emerged as a standout performer, reaching record highs amid broader market declines. With growth stocks continuing to outperform value stocks for the third consecutive week, investors are increasingly focusing on companies where high insider ownership aligns with robust growth potential. In such an environment, insider ownership can be a key indicator of confidence in a company's long-term prospects, making these stocks particularly compelling for those looking to capitalize on sustained growth trends.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
37.3%
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
27%
|
24.8%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
31.7%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
34.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270)
|
17.2%
|
131.1%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
66.7%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.4%
|
110.9%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Oscotec
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Oscotec Inc. is a biotechnology company involved in drug development, functional materials, and dental bone graft materials, with a market cap of approximately ₩936.04 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its New Drug Business Division, which generated ₩28.19 billion, followed by the Medical Business Sector with ₩2.41 billion, the Food Business at ₩1.13 billion, and Functional Materials contributing ₩245.91 million.
Insider Ownership: 26.1%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 52.6% p.a.
Oscotec's recent earnings report showed a significant turnaround with net income of KRW 16,903.49 million for Q3 2024 compared to a loss last year, reflecting its strong growth trajectory. Analysts forecast high revenue growth at 52.6% annually, surpassing the market average. The company is expected to become profitable within three years with a robust return on equity projected at 23.4%. Despite substantial insider ownership, no recent insider trading activity was reported.
-
Bestechnic (Shanghai)
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Bestechnic (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of smart audio and video SoC chips in China with a market cap of CN¥36.31 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Integrated Circuit segment, amounting to CN¥3.09 billion.
Insider Ownership: 25.7%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 24.3% p.a.
Bestechnic (Shanghai) reported strong earnings growth, with net income reaching CNY 289.1 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from CNY 117.77 million a year ago. Revenue is forecast to grow significantly at 24.3% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average of 13.7%. Despite high revenue and earnings growth expectations, the company's return on equity is projected to be low in three years at 9.4%. No recent insider trading was noted.
-
Huakai Yibai TechnologyLtd
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Huakai Yibai Technology Co., Ltd. offers environmental art design services for indoor spaces in the People’s Republic of China and has a market capitalization of approximately CN¥6.47 billion.
Operations: Huakai Yibai Technology Co., Ltd. generates its revenue through providing environmental art design services for indoor spaces within China.
Insider Ownership: 29.2%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 22.9% p.a.
Huakai Yibai Technology's insider ownership has recently shifted, with Zhuang Junchao and Hu Fanjin acquiring stakes of 5.91% and 5.75%, respectively, from Luo Ye for over CNY 240 million each. The company's revenue is forecast to grow significantly at 22.9% annually, surpassing the Chinese market average of 13.7%. However, profit margins have declined from last year, and earnings per share have also decreased despite expected strong future growth in earnings and revenue.
-
Where To Now?
-
-
Companies discussed in this article include KOSDAQ:A039200 SHSE:688608 and SZSE:300592.
