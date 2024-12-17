High Insider Ownership Fuels Growth Stocks In December 2024

As global markets navigate a complex landscape of fluctuating interest rates and mixed economic signals, the Nasdaq Composite has emerged as a standout performer, reaching record highs amid broader market declines. With growth stocks continuing to outperform value stocks for the third consecutive week, investors are increasingly focusing on companies where high insider ownership aligns with robust growth potential. In such an environment, insider ownership can be a key indicator of confidence in a company's long-term prospects, making these stocks particularly compelling for those looking to capitalize on sustained growth trends.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 27% 24.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 131.1% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.4% 110.9% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Click here to see the full list of 1501 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Oscotec Inc. is a biotechnology company involved in drug development, functional materials, and dental bone graft materials, with a market cap of approximately ₩936.04 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its New Drug Business Division, which generated ₩28.19 billion, followed by the Medical Business Sector with ₩2.41 billion, the Food Business at ₩1.13 billion, and Functional Materials contributing ₩245.91 million.

Insider Ownership: 26.1%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 52.6% p.a.

Oscotec's recent earnings report showed a significant turnaround with net income of KRW 16,903.49 million for Q3 2024 compared to a loss last year, reflecting its strong growth trajectory. Analysts forecast high revenue growth at 52.6% annually, surpassing the market average. The company is expected to become profitable within three years with a robust return on equity projected at 23.4%. Despite substantial insider ownership, no recent insider trading activity was reported.

KOSDAQ:A039200 Ownership Breakdown as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆