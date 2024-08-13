High Insider Ownership Drives Growth In These 3 Euronext Amsterdam Stocks

The Euronext Amsterdam market has shown resilience amid global economic uncertainties, with the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index managing to claw back some losses. As investors seek stability, stocks with high insider ownership often signal confidence from those closest to the company's operations, making them attractive in such volatile times.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 68.9% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 107.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 78.3% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 108.4% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.8% 36.4%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V., with a market cap of €1.47 billion, operates fitness clubs through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Revenue segments for Basic-Fit N.V. include €505.17 million from Benelux and €626.41 million from France, Spain, and Germany.

Insider Ownership: 12%

Basic-Fit reported strong earnings for H1 2024, with sales of €584.76 million and a net income of €4.18 million, reversing last year's loss. Insider ownership remains high with more shares bought than sold recently. The company is expected to see significant annual profit growth at 78.3%, outpacing the Dutch market's average growth rate. However, despite forecasted revenue growth and improved earnings per share, Basic-Fit's share price has been highly volatile in the past three months.

ENXTAM:BFIT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, sells, leases, and services reverse vending machines for collecting and processing used beverage containers in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market cap of €334.60 million.

Operations: Envipco Holding N.V. generates revenue through the design, development, manufacturing, assembly, marketing, sales, leasing, and servicing of reverse vending machines (RVM) for used beverage containers across the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 36.7%

Envipco Holding reported Q1 2024 sales of €27.44 million, up from €10.41 million a year ago, and net income of €0.147 million compared to a previous net loss of €2.57 million. The company expects significant annual earnings growth at 68.9%, outpacing the Dutch market's 19.6%. Revenue is forecast to grow at 33.3% annually, also faster than the market average of 9.8%. Insider ownership is high with more shares bought than sold recently; however, the share price has been highly volatile over the past three months and shareholders experienced dilution in the past year.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc, with a market cap of €267.15 million, offers software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union.

Operations: MotorK plc generates €42.50 million in revenue from its software and programming segment, providing solutions for the automotive retail sector across multiple European countries.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

MotorK reported half-year sales of €21.46 million, slightly down from €21.9 million a year ago, with a reduced net loss of €6.48 million compared to €7.8 million previously. The company forecasts annual revenue growth of 22.1%, outpacing the Dutch market's 9.8%. Despite expected profitability within three years and high insider ownership, shareholders have faced dilution recently and the company has less than one year of cash runway remaining.

ENXTAM:MTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

