High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In South Korea August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has remained flat, with the Financials sector gaining 5.6%, and overall market performance up 4.1% over the past year. As earnings are expected to grow by 29% per annum over the next few years, identifying high growth tech stocks can be crucial for capitalizing on this anticipated expansion in a stable market environment.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In South Korea

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Seojin SystemLtd 33.61% 52.05% ★★★★★★ IMLtd 20.76% 106.30% ★★★★★★ Bioneer 22.49% 89.69% ★★★★★★ ALTEOGEN 64.22% 99.46% ★★★★★★ NEXON Games 31.70% 66.31% ★★★★★★ FLITTO 32.07% 100.38% ★★★★★★ Devsisters 26.11% 65.92% ★★★★★★ AmosenseLtd 24.29% 55.45% ★★★★★★ Park Systems 22.50% 37.52% ★★★★★★ UTI 103.56% 122.67% ★★★★★★

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: JNTC Co., Ltd. provides connector, hinge, and tempered glass products in South Korea with a market cap of ₩1.04 trillion.

Operations: JNTC Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through the manufacturing and sales of mobile parts, totaling ₩393.20 billion.

JNTC, a notable player in the tech sector, has shown promising growth with earnings expected to rise 36.2% annually, outpacing the Korean market's 28.8%. The company's R&D expenditure stands at ₩17.1B ($13M), reflecting its commitment to innovation and product development. Despite a volatile share price over the past three months, JNTC's revenue is projected to grow at 17.1% per year, faster than the national average of 10.7%. This focus on R&D and robust earnings forecast positions JNTC well within South Korea’s high-growth tech landscape.

KOSDAQ:A204270 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Solum Co., Ltd. manufactures and markets power modules, digital tuners, and electronic shelf labels to customers in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩930.35 billion.

Operations: Solum Co., Ltd. generates revenue by producing and selling power modules, digital tuners, and electronic shelf labels to both domestic and international markets. The company has a market cap of ₩930.35 billion.

Solum's recent announcement of a ₩20B ($15M) share repurchase program aims to stabilize stock prices and enhance shareholder value. The company's R&D expenditure, which stands at ₩17.1B ($13M), underscores its commitment to innovation, particularly in the AI and software sectors. With projected earnings growth of 36.2% annually, Solum is positioned for robust expansion despite a past year negative earnings growth of 37.1%. Revenue is forecasted to grow at 14.3% per year, outpacing the Korean market average of 10.7%.

KOSE:A248070 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HYBE Co., Ltd. engages in music production, publishing, and artist development and management businesses with a market cap of ₩7.36 trillion.

Operations: HYBE generates revenue primarily from its Label segment (₩1.28 trillion) and Solution segment (₩1.24 trillion), with additional contributions from its Platform segment (₩361.12 billion).

HYBE's recent earnings report shows a mixed performance with sales increasing to ₩640.46B ($480M) from ₩620.99B ($465M) year-over-year, while net income dropped significantly to ₩14.59B ($10.93M) from ₩117.34B ($88M). Despite this, the company's R&D expenses of 14% of revenue underscore its commitment to innovation in AI and software sectors, positioning it for future growth with forecasted annual earnings growth of 42.5%. The entertainment industry context and HYBE's high-profile client base contribute positively to its market position.

KOSE:A352820 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

